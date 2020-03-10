Latest Germantown Academy student tests positive for coronavirus
A Germantown Academy student has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the leader of the school, which has already closed over coronavirus concerns.
The student, who has a family member who previously tested positive, is a member of the Upper School and remains in self quarantine, according to Head of School Rich Schellhas. The Fort Washington school announced on Sunday that it would close for most of March after the student’s family member, a Montgomery County resident, tested positive for coronavirus.
In a letter to the private school’s community, Schellhas said that three Upper School students who visited the student’s house last week were also in self quarantine for at least two weeks. They do not have symptoms and will not be tested unless symptoms develop, Schellhas said.
He said the student who tested positive “does not have any siblings at the school, does not currently participate in physical education or athletics, and does not use the bus system for commuting to school.”
The school will begin virtual classes on Thursday, as cleaning of buildings continues.
— Maddie Hanna
University of Pennsylvania bans travel and gatherings, contemplates online class as coronavirus spreads
As coronavirus continues to spread in the Philadelphia region, the University of Pennsylvania has banned all university-related travel and events with more than 100 people until at least April 17.
Admissions previously canceled all on-campus admitted student programs for April, offering virtual options instead. Penn Medicine has also prohibited all students, staff, and faculty from participating in large gatherings and conferences.
In a statement, the university’s administration said it is also preparing to move its classes online “in order to prepare for all possible scenarios.”
On Tuesday morning, Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow announced the college will move all classes online, asking students not to return to from spring break, The Harvard Crimson reported.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
So you think you have the new coronavirus. What should you do now?
If you’re worried that you might have the new coronavirus, think before you go rushing to an emergency department. If you really do have the new disease, called COVID-19, you don’t want to expose fellow patients, who may already be weakened by heart and lung problems. Call the emergency department or your doctor, area health experts said, and ask for advice.
So what should you do if you have symptoms of coronavirus? Should you get tested? How do you treat coronavirus at home?
Here are more answers to questions you may have.
— Stacey Burling
American Airlines cuts international, domestic flights amid coronavirus spread
American Airlines, responsible for about 70% of the traffic at Philadelphia International Airport, is slashing both international and domestic flights as coronavirus spreads, CNBC reported.
The airline, which serves 600,000 passengers a day worldwide, will cut 10% off its summer international flying — including a 55% cut to trans-Pacific flights, according to CNBC.
Per its website, the American Airlines is also suspending flights from Philadelphia to Rome, effective immediately through the end of April.
JetBlue and United made similar cuts last week.
— Oona Goodin-Smith, Catherine Dunn
White House to discuss possible economic relief amid coronavirus fallout
President Donald Trump said Monday that the White House will discuss a possible economic relief package for the coronavirus fallout, saying that he will ask Congress to approve a payroll relief for hourly workers.
Small business loans are also among the options being discussed as part of the stimulus package, he said.
Trump said Monday the administration is working with airlines, hotel and cruise industries, which have been pummeled as the outbreak has spread.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
Philadelphia conventions are being canceled amid coronavirus spread, which could have a big economic impact
Concerns related to the spread of the new coronavirus have organizations canceling conferences and major events across the country, including here in Philadelphia, which has one of the nation’s most robust convention circuits, leaving tourism officials, hotels and workers scrambling to manage the fallout of losing thousands of visitors and tens of millions of dollars in local economic impact.
At least two major conferences in Philadelphia expected to draw a combined 21,000 people to the city have been canceled, as have several smaller meetings. Other organizers say they are closely monitoring the situation.
Business conferences and conventions are a major economic driver in Philadelphia, which a top destination for such gatherings. The industry pads revenues at hotels, restaurants, and tourist destinations across the city, particularly in the beginning of the year when tourism for leisure’s sake is at its lowest. Loss of that revenue could threaten the livelihoods of more than 70,000 hospitality workers in the city.
— Anna Orso
Trump orders immigration courts to remove coronavirus prevention posters
The Trump administration has ordered staff at immigration courts nationwide to remove posters from courtrooms and waiting areas explaining how to prevent the spread of coronavirus in English and Spanish, the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.
“This is just a reminder that immigration judges do not have the authority to post, or ask you to post, signage for their individual courtrooms or the waiting areas,” the email said.
— Oona Goodin-Smith
New coronavirus cases in Pa. and New Jersey lead to school closures for more than 30,000 students
The impact of coronavirus on the Philadelphia region intensified Monday as new cases emerged, tens of thousands of students and staff were told to stay home from dozens of area schools, and universities, businesses, and trade groups canceled or postponed events and classes.
Ten presumed positive coronavirus cases have been identified in Pennsylvania, while 11 have been identified in New Jersey. Seven of Pennsylvania’s diagnosed patients are in Montgomery County, where a growing list of schools announced they would be closed for deep cleaning, had canceled field trips, and began making preparations for remote teaching.
Two school districts announced closures because students, parents or staff of the schools may have been exposed to the sick doctor during visits to CHOP.
The districts and schools closed Tuesday include:
- Lower Merion School District
- Upper Merion School District
- Norristown Area School District
- Cheltenham School District - Closed through Friday
- Simmons Elementary
- Neshaminy High
- Henderson High
- Buckingham Friends School
- Unionville High School
- Patton Middle School
- Germantown Academy - Closed through March 29
The Haddonfield School District also announced plans to close on March 16 so that staff could attend a daylong planning session on online classes.
— Justine McDaniel, Maddie Hanna