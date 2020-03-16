Latest Kenney on Philadelphia bars, restaurants: ‘We will have different advice today’
As officials in Pennsylvania and nationwide take steps shutting down bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus crisis, Philadelphia will be providing new guidance Monday afternoon, Mayor Jim Kenney said. Asked at Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia about his comments this weekend encouraging people to go out to restaurants, Kenney said he made those remarks “two days ago.”
“The issue is evolving every hour,” Kenney said, flanked by Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. and standing amid tables of paper bags with food for students to pick up. “We will have different advice today at 1,” when the city will hold a news conference.
He said that previously this weekend, “we were in line with most major cities.”
Cities including New York have ordered bars and restaurants to close for dine-in services, while on Sunday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all restaurants in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties to close their dine-in facilities for 14 days. The order allows carry-out and delivery to continue.
— Maddie Hanna
Bucks County cancels jury duty, suspends trials
All jury trials in Bucks County have been suspended through April 3, according to county officials. Jury duty has been canceled as well.
County leader finalized the decision early Monday after discussions with President Judge Wallace H. Bateman, according to county court administrator Stephen Heckman. Coincidentally, no jury trials had been scheduled this week. Monday’s decision continued all trials scheduled for the judicial term starting March 23 and ending April 3.
The county followed the lead set last week by Delaware and Montgomery Counties.
— Vinny Vella
N.J. mandate marks fifth time Atlantic City casinos have been shuttered
The closings of New Jersey’s “non-essential” businesses, including casinos, marks the fifth time in the 42-year history of legalized gambling in Atlantic City that the casinos have all been shuttered. Previously, the casinos shut down for five days during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, for three days as Hurricane Irene approached in 2011, during Hurricane Gloria in 1985 and for a state government shutdown in 2006 that closed the casinos for three days, causing a loss of about $55 million.
Atlantic City’s nine casinos —Tropicana, Caesars, Bally’s, Resorts, Hard Rock, Ocean, Borgata, Harrah’s and Golden Nugget — employed 26,761 people in December, according to data from the N.J. Division of Gaming Enforcement.
The move followed days of speculation and hesitation by Gov. Murphy, who said over the weekend that officials were operating on the idea that the large casino floors could accommodate social distancing with the proper precautions.
Some casinos, like Bally’s, removed chairs from blackjack tables. But at Caesars on Sunday, gamblers were shoulder to shoulder around craps tables and cocktail servers carried trays of drinks around the casino floors.
Some casino workers worried about their health and possible exposure, especially with customers typically coming down from Pennsylvania and New York, while others worried about the financial implications for their families. “We are not six feet from customers,” tweeted one Caesars employee. “Why is our health unimportant?”
But others fretted: “more worried about paycheck, how to pay property taxes etc.,” said one casino worker, posting on Facebook. “We wash our hands constantly. We mostly take every precaution.”
— Amy Rosenberg
New Jersey enacts statewide curfew, closes ‘non-essential business,’ limits gatherings to less than 50 people
The governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have agreed to a joint set of social distancing measures to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
All gatherings over 50 people will be banned in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. This comes a day after the CDC issued guidance to limit public gatherings to under 50 people.
All non-essential, non emergency travel for residents of the the three states will strongly be discouraged between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day, Cuomo said.
All bars and restaurants in New Jersey will also suspend eat-in services as of 8 p.m. Monday. After 8 p.m, they will be open for take out or delivery services only. If restaurants and bars agree to serve no more than 50 people during the day and adhere to social distancing measures, they can stay open, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said.
Essential businesses like supermarkets, gas stations, pharmacies, and medical offices will remain open, Murphy said.
Effective 8 p.m., casinos will close, along with non-essential businesses like movie theaters, gyms and racetracks. These businesses will stay closed until further notice, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. Online gaming will continue, Murphy said.
The announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to cancel or postpone events with 50 of more attendees over the next eight weeks to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
— Pranshu Verma, Oona Goodin-Smith
Suburban Philadelphia state parks close to mitigate coronavirus spread
Thought you’d be able to self-isolate in a park in suburban Pennsylvania to escape coronavirus contact? Not anymore.
Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said late last week that park offices in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties would all be closed as part of the effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.
All state parks within them were closed as of Sunday, March 15. That means all restroom facilities and parking lots will be closed, and any scheduled programs canceled.
“There will be no services, and we advise people not to visit state parks that are closed, however trails and roads that pass through parks and forestlands remain open, especially as some are transportation routes or are in neighborhoods that people access them from,” Dunn said in a statement.
She noted that park rangers and park managers will continue to work to ensure security and public safety.
In Bucks and Chester Counties, the closures include:
- Delaware Canal
- Marsh Creek
- Neshaminy
- Nockamixon
- Ralph Stover
- Tyler
- Washington Crossing
- White Clay Creek
- Goat Hill Serpentine Barrens.
In Delaware County, Ridley Creek is closed. And, in Montgomery County, Evansburg, Fort Washington, and Norristown Farm Park are closed.
DCNR spokesman Terry Brady said that trails remain open because there’s simply no way to erect barriers to close off the extensive network. But, he said state officials are discouraging that use. The DCNR is suggesting that people heading to outdoor spaces remain at least 6 feet apart and avoid forming groups.
Because the situation is evolving, the DCNR is updating its website and Facebook page.
— Frank Kummer
Philadelphia working on economic ‘relief package’ for businesses
The Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp. and the city’s Commerce Department are working on an economic “relief package” for businesses, Commerce Department spokesperson Lauren Cox said Monday.
PIDC, a nonprofit partnership between the city government and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, emailed a link to an online “business impacts” survey over the weekend seeking guidance on the package from Philadelphia-based enterprises.
Information sought included estimates of business-losses due to the virus.
Cox was unable to share any details of what the relief package may entail, saying it was still being developed.
— Jacob Adelman
Dow drops 2,250 points, trading halted
The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened Monday morning down 2,250 points, forcing an automatic 15 minute shutdown as investors remain unnerved about the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the economy.
The drop comes after the Federal Reserve took dramatic action on Sunday, cutting interest rates to essentially zero and saying it will purchase $700 billion worth of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. According to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, the moves were designed to motivate banks to support businesses.
The Nasdaq dropped about 6 percent to open trading on Monday, while the S&P 500 was down around 8 percent.
— Rob Tornoe
M. Night Shyamalan pumps brakes on filming Philly-based series
M. Night Shyamalan has put the brakes on filming the second season of his Apple TV+ series Servant.
“Love this cast and crew. They’re Family. Sending them all home this evening,” Shyamalan announced via social media on Friday. “We’ll all be back together in Philadelphia very soon telling our dark little tale.”
The series initially began filming its second season in the area in late January. Production company Uncle George Productions said at the time that filming would take place around the 2100 block of Spruce Street through the spring.
Servant’s first season premiered on Apple’s streaming service in November, and was renewed for a second season before its initial debut. The show follows a wealthy Philadelphia couple who use a lifelike doll to cope with the trauma of losing their newborn child amid other mysterious events.
— Nick Vadala
As much of region shuts down due to coronavirus, Philadelphia jury duty goes on
Much of the region had shut down Monday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but jury duty at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice in Center City continued.
Dozens of potential jurors clutching jury summonses filed into a courthouse devoid of its usual Monday morning bustle. Sheriff’s deputies and janitorial staff wearing face masks were scrubbing down metal detectors and other surfaces, while the elevator bay – usually teeming with attorneys, defendants and spectators jostling to reach courtrooms on the upper floors – stood emptier than usual as the deputies limited five people to an elevator. Still, a steady trickle of court staff, lawyers, defendants and potential jurors moved through the courthouse lobby Monday morning.
“It should be closed,” said Jim Fletcher, of Germantown, as he filed into the main jury waiting room, summons in hand. Asked if he was taking any precautions to protect himself while at the courthouse for jury service, he shook his head and replied: “Let’s hope they’re doing it for me.”
Unlike courts in Montgomery and Delaware Counties and federal courts around the region which have suspended all new jury trials, Philadelphia’s First Judicial District continued to summon jurors and prepare for proceedings despite the government recommendations to avoid crowds of more than 50 people. Court administrators took some steps Monday to mitigate potential spread. Many hearings deemed non-essential were postponed. Only 200 potential jurors were told to report Monday morning. And in the central jury waiting area, the crowd of roughly 120 that showed up sat with two empty chairs between them.
By 8:30 about 50 prospective jurors had been chosen and were sent up to a courtroom for further vetting. Within half an hour, the rest were excused for the day, said two of those summoned who declined to give their names, saying they’d been asked by court staff not to talk to reporters but told they could if they wanted to.
A Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office employee approached an Inquirer reporter interviewing people in the lobby and told him he could only do so outside of the courthouse, a public building.
“People already don’t want to be here,” said the sheriff’s deputy who did not give her name. “Asking questions only adds to that.”
A spokesperson for the First Judicial District did not immediately reply to requests for comment.
— Jeremy Roebuck
Pennsylvania distillery to switch from making spirits to hand sanitizer
A Pennsylvania craft distillery said it’s shifting its focus from making spirits to making hand sanitizer.
Eight Oaks Farm Distillery, located in Tripoli in the Lehigh Valley, announced Sunday that it has shifted all its crew and resources to begin making hand sanitizer and cleaning products as demand for disinfectants skyrocketed as the coronavirus spreads through the region. The distillery, which typically makes whiskey, vodka and rum, is working to make the sanitizer and cleaning products available “within the next week or so,” the company posted on Facebook.
Grocery stores across the region have run out of cleaning products and sanitizer as people stock up and isolate in their homes.
— Anna Orso
Staffing issues prompt Regional Rail train cancellations
Staffing issues for SEPTA caused about a dozen Regional Rail cancellations early Monday morning.
Trains on its Media/Elwyn, Lansdale/Doylestown, Chestnut Hill East, and Paoli/Thorndale lines were affected, according to SEPTA’s website.
Regional Rail trains are operating on a normal weekday schedule morning, with new spring schedules that went into effect earlier this month.
SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said he couldn’t say whether all the call-outs were related to the coronavirus, but said “many employees are impacted by school closures, the need for childcare and other issues.”
In addition to sweeping “social distancing” measures in Montgomery County, Gov. Tom Wolf Gov. announced Chester and Bucks Counties would be subject to shutdown orders over the weekend.
SEPTA is seeing an impact on its ridership related to the coronavirus. Last week, it saw dips on its buses, subways and trolley systems, while Regional Rail ridership was down 16 percent Friday compared to weekday averages through last week.
While there have been many calls for social distance, there’s been no explicit command to avoid public transportation entirely from Philadelphia officials.
On Friday, SEPTA said it would reinforce best practices to its conductors and workers from Edens Corp., who act as ambassadors and ticket agents on the Regional Rail system, on taking tickets and validating SEPTA Key cards.
— Patricia Madej
How Philly-area bars and restaurants are changing course to cope with coronavirus shutdown
Empty chairs and barstools are the unimaginable side-effect of a 14-day government ban on dining rooms and bars, starting March 16, designed to combat the coronavirus.
Although Gov. Tom Wolf’s order applies to businesses in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties, many operators there and in Philadelphia had been making moves over the weekend. (Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney so far has not followed the lead of cities such as New York and Los Angeles, as well as Ohio, Illinois, and Massachusetts.)
Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to operate. Bars themselves will be largely silent, though they may sell beer to go, including growlers. Alcohol to go in open containers is not allowed in Pennsylvania.
Rather than simply shut down, the restaurateurs are adjusting the way they do business so they can retain employees and keep the lights on. In most cases, that means pivoting to carry-out or takeout. Even posher restaurants are offering meal deals.
— Michael Klein
With Philly schools closed amid coronavirus outbreak, here’s where students can pick up meals
With Philadelphia Schools closed through March 29, the district has released a list of 30 meal pickup locations for families who depend on school-provided breakfast and lunch service.
The city also will be opening 50 locations, in recreation centers and other city-owned facilities, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to “provide safe spaces where students can drop-in for activities.” The locations will serve meals at 3 p.m.
— Sean Collins Walsh
Pope Francis blesses an empty St. Peter’s Square
St. Peter’s Square, normally overflowing with tens of thousands of visitors, was eerily empty on Sunday as Pope Francis delivered his weekly blessing from inside the Vatican Apostolic Library.
"In this situation of pandemic, in which we find ourselves living more or less isolated, we are invited to rediscover and deepen the value of the communion that unites all the members of the Church,” the Pope said, adding praise for the medical personnel and many volunteers helping the elderly, the poor, and the homeless.
— Rob Tornoe
Philly theaters have lost $1.2 million already as coronavirus cancels performances
On Friday afternoon, Theatre Philadelphia, the umbrella marketing organization for regional theater companies, launched a membership survey.
“Things are changing constantly,” said Katherine Clark, marketing manager for the group. “We wanted to find out how much impact there has been, how much revenue has been lost.”
By Sunday afternoon, 29 theaters had responded with 72 percent canceling performances and 78 percent reporting financial losses. Not everyone provided a dollar figure, but the total from those who did amounts to $1.2 million.
"However, a significant number of respondents said they "are still working on the numbers,'" Clark wrote. "I wouldn't hesitate to double that amount based on the responses."
Theaters are asking patrons to donate when they can’t attend a performance. "That’s the only way the theater companies will stay afloat.”
— Jane M. Von Bergen, For the Inquirer
Pa. officials are backing aggressive coronavirus containment measures. Philly Mayor Jim Kenney isn’t.
As the coronavirus has taken root in Southeastern Pennsylvania, many officials have encouraged people to avoid each other and warned them not to underestimate the threat.
But Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has taken a different approach.
Throughout the crisis, which had hit 65 confirmed cases in Pennsylvania and eight in Philadelphia as of Sunday, Kenney has stood out for his reluctance to adopt aggressive measures to slow the virus, or “flatten the curve" of growth in new infections. Such policies are designed to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by waves of sick patients, which strains resources and drives up mortality rates.
— Sean Collins Walsh
Pa. hospitals are rationing protective gear as the number of coronavirus cases grows
Hospitals across Pennsylvania are drastically limiting the use of key protective gear out of fears that a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases could diminish reserves and cause a dangerous shortage.
The rationing comes as the state Department of Health maintains that it has personal protective equipment available and is working with health systems to make sure they have what they need. Still, the head of an advocacy organization for the state’s emergency room physicians said there’s fear the situation could rapidly change.
The gear includes eye protection, gowns, and N95 respirators, which are essential in preventing a health care worker from breathing in infectious particles when in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Nationwide, the public has rushed to buy these masks, although they need to be specially fitted to work, and health authorities say people who are not sick don’t benefit from wearing them or less protective surgical masks.
Hospitals are using “conservation techniques” based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department, said Mark Ross, vice president of emergency management at the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
That guidance includes using surgical face masks rather than N95 respirators in most situations.
— Brett Sholtis of WITF