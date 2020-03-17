Latest Stocks rise after worst daily loss since 1987
The stock market opened up a day after the Dow Jones index fell nearly 3,000 in the worst daily loss since 1987. The higher opening came after futures rose in volatile fashion before the starting bell.
The Dow closed at 20,188 Monday, 300 points above where it was when President Donald Trump took office.
— Joseph A. Gambardello
Trump administration seeks roughly $850 billion in emergency stimulus to confront coronavirus economic fallout
The Trump administration is asking Congress to approve a massive economic stimulus package of around $850 billion to stanch the economic free-fall caused by the coronavirus, four officials familiar with the planning said Tuesday.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will present details to Senate Republicans later Tuesday. The package would be mostly devoted to flooding the economy with cash, through a payroll tax cut or other mechanism, two of the officials said, with some $50 billion directed specifically to helping the airline industry. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.
— The Washington Post
MANNA, Meals on Wheels, and other food services for the homebound are losing volunteer drivers afraid of coronavirus
The MANNA food truck squeezed down tight and tiny Watkins Street in South Philadelphia Monday, where rowhouse neighbors share walls and worries about the coronavirus.
Usually, a volunteer for the agency, which provides meals for 1,400 home-bound individuals with life-threatening illnesses in the region, will drive the squat white truck that keeps the frail alive.
But around 70% of MANNA’s yearly force of 9,500 volunteers — many of whom participate through their companies — have stopped showing up lately because of fear of coronavirus. So, Monday’s driver was Rob Saxon, director of external affairs for MANNA, whose motto is, “Food is medicine.”
“I’m doing it today," Saxon said. “All hands on deck,” his boss had told him.
For agencies that deliver food and meals to the home-bound sick and elderly, the coronavirus has necessitated a widely choreographed scramble — substituting drivers, rearranging meals, changing the way food gets into needy hands.
No one has yet cut off supplies. But the process is growing tricky.
— Alfred Lubrano
Small businesses worry about coronavirus shutdown: ‘In this line of work you can’t make up two weeks’
On Monday, Philadelphia ordered all non-essential commercial activity to close by 5 p.m. For Analisa Taylor, a hairdresser and co-manager of a hair salon and barber shop, like many others, that meant her sole source of income had come to an end.
“If we’re not cutting hair, we’re not making money," said Taylor, who works at Dave’s Salon and Barber Shop at 47 S. 4th St. “If we’re not making money how are we paying the bills?”
Small business owners and workers in the city watched in the last week as other counties forced non-essential stores, like hair salons, book stores and clothing stores, to close. They saw the cases of the new coronavirus continue to increase and heard about the importance of social distancing, the act of limiting how often you interact with others, curtail the rapid spread of the virus.
So even if this announcement was expected, they still took the news hard.
Owners worried how they would support themselves and their workers during this time; how long the forced closures will last; if their businesses would be able to open once they are allowed; if at that time, customers would even have disposable income to spend and keep their business alive; if they needed to take out more loans.
— Ellie Silverman
What social distancing looks like as coronavirus spreads across the world
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, once-crowded places have emptied out as officials encourage social distancing and people avoid — or are barred from — going out in public.
— Tim Tai
Philly-filmed HBO series suspends production over coronavirus
HBO’s upcoming series Mare of Easttown, which had been filming in the Philadelphia area, has suspended production due to concern over the coronavirus.
On Friday, WarnerMedia Entertainment, which owns HBO, released a statement saying that the company would evaluate the production status of each of their series. Other series from the network that have halted or delayed production due to the coronavirus include The Righteous Gemstones and Euphoria, Deadline reports.
“We will suspend production on some of our series currently filming and will delay those scheduled to start imminently,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our employees, casts, and crews is our number one priority.”
Mare of Easttown initially began filming locally in October last year, hitting locations in Delaware County and Chester County. The show was created by Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby, and stars actress Kate Winslet as a Pennsylvania detective. University of Pennsylvania graduate Gavin O’Connor directs.
The series is the latest big television project to halt production on a local shoot. M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant also suspended filming on its second season on Friday.
— Nick Vadala
Murphy on N.J. coronavirus restrictions: ‘No time for business as usual’
Gov. Phil Murphy went on NBC’s Today show Tuesday to explain the unprecedented steps he has taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the Garden State.
“This is no time to panic,” Murphy said. “It’s also no time for business as usual.”
Murphy reiterated that life is different in New Jersey starting Tuesday. Casinos, movie theaters and gyms are now closed. Restaurants and bars can only offer takeout or delivery services. Schools, colleges and universities will be closed starting Wednesday.He also emphasized that non-essential travel for state residents should be strongly discouraged from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night.
Murphy also noted he has asked President Trump for assistance in procuring things like protective equipment, respirators and ventilators. The federal government will help, Murphy said, but may require states to aid in the burden of getting supplies.
“They said, ‘listen, we’ll do our best but you all are gonna have to help source some of this yourself,’” Murphy said.
He also urged federal lawmakers and President Trump to provide financial aid to states like New Jersey.
The governor also said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has propped up two drive through coronavirus testing sites in the state to help more people get screened, and that he might ask New Jersey’s National Guard to open closed hospital wings or convert dormitories into spaces to quarantine people.
— Pranshu Verma
Looking to boost your immune system? Save your money.
By now, you’ve probably seen advertisements for supplements or other products that promise to prevent the new coronavirus. Maybe your friends have talked up the wonders of high doses of vitamin C or told you that drinking water can wash away the virus.
The federal government recently warned marketers of essential oils, teas and colloidal silver to stop claiming these products can prevent the disease caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19. The Food and Drug Administration said there are no approved vaccines, drugs, or investigational products currently available to treat or prevent the virus.
The best route to a well-functioning immune system is to do what doctors always tell you to do:
- Eat a healthy diet rich in vegetables, fiber and whole grains.
- Get seven to nine hours of sleep.
- Maintain a healthy weight.
- Try to manage your stress.
- Stop smoking.
- Don’t drink excessively.
— Stacey Burling
Vulnerable students are desperate as coronavirus shuts down Philly colleges
As the coronavirus tightens its grip on the Philadelphia region and across the U.S., colleges have been pressured to move to online learning and encourage students to leave campus and return home. Their decision comes as government officials have asked schools and businesses to practice social distancing to stem the spread of the virus.
But as school resources shut down, vulnerable, low-income students are being left behind. The universities have offered to buy students’ flights home, but for some this means returning to war-torn countries and unstable households, placing financial burdens on their families.
“We feel like no one cares for us just because we don’t have the money and are somehow less important,” said Hussein Khambhalia, one of hundreds of Penn students whose application to remain on campus was denied.
Penn, which canceled its on-campus senior commencement Monday, has taken a particularly hard stance on its closure, even reaching out to parents and local landlords of off-campus housing and asking for assistance in getting students to leave.
— Ellie Rushing