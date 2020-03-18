Latest Police Commissioner Outlaw: We are not ‘turning a blind eye to crime’
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw moved early Wednesday to clarify a temporary policy on delaying arrests in non-violent cases during the coronavirus pandemic, saying the Police Department is not “turning a blind eye to crime.”
“Persons who commit certain non-violent offenses will be arrested at the scene,” she said. "Once their identity has been confirmed, they will be released and processed via arrest warrant.
“This is similar to the ‘summons process’ that is utilized in many other counties throughout the Commonwealth,” Outlaw said. “An officer still has the authority to utilize discretion, and take an offender into physical custody for immediate processing, if the officer and supervisor believe the individual poses a threat to public safety.”
She said a number of plainclothes officers are being put back into uniform to increase the visible police presence.
“To reiterate, criminal offenders will be held accountable for the crimes they commit,” she said.
The Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement supporting the policy, which is aimed at protecting the health of officers and the public and to manage jail crowding. The policy covers narcotics offenses, thefts, burglary, vandalism, prostitution, stolen cars, economic crimes, such as bad checks and fraud, and any existing bench warrants.
Work underway to open testing site at stadium complex in South Philly
Officials are busy setting up what is expected to be a coronavirus testing site at the stadium complex in South Philadelphia.
Among those working at the site is Pennsylvania Task Force One, one of FEMA’s 28 Urban Search and Rescue Teams, whose members include Philadelphia Fire Department firefighters and medics.
Philadelphia City Councilmember Mark Squilla said he had been briefed on plans by city, state and federal officials to set up a drive-through testing site in a parking lot at the complex.
He said it is expected to open this week.
As the coronavirus spreads, Pa. and New Jersey race to add hospital beds, testing
Officials across Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Tuesday took steps to confront a likely surge in coronavirus cases and the spread of the illness throughout communities despite dramatic new restrictions constraining daily life and limiting human interaction.
In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy proposed reopening closed hospitals and enlisting the Army Corps of Engineers to build temporary medical centers, while the state’s congressional representatives pressed the federal government to send emergency medical supplies.
Pennsylvania leaders, too, were preparing for an increase in demand for hospital beds, and city and state officials raced to set up drive-through testing facilities in the Philadelphia region. Delaware County, which does not have a health department, took the unusual step of asking the state to let neighboring Chester County run its response to the pandemic.
Why the coronavirus has no cure
The biggest challenge posed by the coronavirus is that there is no cure.
People hospitalized with severe symptoms are given medicine to bring down the fever and fluids to keep them hydrated, generally by intravenous tube. Some patients are connected to a ventilator: a mechanical device that helps them breathe.
This menu of treatments is called supportive care, and despite the lukewarm-sounding name, there is no question that it saves lives.
But as for waging a direct attack against this virus, and most other viruses, there are no drugs. The human immune system is on its own.
