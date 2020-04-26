Latest Murphy: New Jersey ‘still a number of weeks away’ from reopening
Gov. Phil Murphy, appearing on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday, says New Jersey is “still a number of weeks away” from reaching the first phase of reopening the state’s economy.
The governor said New Jersey may reopen all at once, rather than by region, and noted the plans will have to reflect the difference in how severely the virus has spread in the north compared to the south.
"We're going to move as one state,” Murphy said. “Recognizing you've got density issues in the north that you just don't have in the south."
Schools remain closed in New Jersey until May 15, and earlier this week Murphy has said he “cannot rush to reopen” them.
The governor has also said he will release a “broad blueprint” Monday on how he’ll approach restarting the economy. No dates will be attached to the plan.
Pa., N.J. casinos lose $274 million in a month during coronavirus shutdown
Even in states with the nation’s laxest online gambling laws, revenues plummeted by hundreds of millions of dollars following the closure of bricks-and-mortar casinos last month.
Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware allow for full online casino gaming, including poker, roulette and slots. Nevada, which allows online poker, bans other digital table games. As casinos across the country went dark under the novel coronavirus in March, eyes turned toward those digital life rafts: Could they ride out the storm?
According to the first financial reports released since the closures, the answer is a resounding “No.”
Despite online gambling indeed skyrocketing in all three states, newly released data show it wasn't nearly enough to offset massive losses from traditional casinos.
In Pennsylvania, total gambling revenues fell from $304 million in February to just $153 million last month after the state’s 12 casinos were all shuttered March 16. Add that loss to a $124 million drop-off from February to March in New Jersey, and a staggering $274 million in likely revenue was lost in just 16 days across the two states.
Brad Pitt, playing Anthony Fauci, takes aim at Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live’
From South Jersey’s ‘Fauci donuts’ to Saturday Night Live, the nation’s top infectious disease expert has captured the hearts of Americans.
On NBC’s livestream of Saturday Night Live at Home Anthony Fauci solidified his place in pop culture as Brad Pitt took to impersonating the public health expert. Pitt used the appearance as an opportunity to take shots at President Donald Trump’s recent statements about the coronavirus pandemic, including his recent assertion that the country would have a vaccine “relatively soon.”
“Relatively soon is an interesting phrase. Relative to the entire history of earth? Sure, the vaccine is going to come real fast,” Pitt’s Fauci said. “But if you were going to tell a friend, ‘I’ll be over relatively soon’ and then showed up a year and a half later, well, your friend may be relatively pissed off.”
At the end of the skit, Pitt took a moment to break character to convey his thanks to Fauci and the nation’s first responders.
“And to the real Dr. Fauci, thank you for your calm and your clarity in this unnerving time,” Pitt said. “And thank you to the medical workers, first responders and their families for being on the front line.”
Fauci: U.S. should double testing capacity before reopening the county
The United States should at least double its coronavirus testing capacity in the coming weeks before starting to reopen the economy, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, said Saturday.
The nation’s current testing capacity stands at 1.5 million to 2 million tests per week, Fauci said.
“We probably should get up to twice that as we get into the next several weeks," Fauci said during the annual meeting of the National Academy of Sciences. “And I think we will.”
Fauci’s comments come as many of the nation’s governors grapple with when to restart parts of their economy as they see the curve of infections slow in their state.
Experts note increased testing, in combination with robust contact tracing efforts and the ability to isolate positive patients, is crucial to safely reopening states and managing the inevitable spike of infections that will occur.
Renters rights in Philadelphia during the coronavirus pandemic
Renters are facing another round of payments to their landlords amid soaring unemployment and financial strain as the coronavirus pandemic wears on.
Nearly a third of Americans didn’t pay their rent on time in April, according to a report from the National Multifamily Housing Council. And more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians have filed for unemployment compensation since Gov. Tom Wolf closed nonessential businesses to help stem the spread of COVID-19.
Pennsylvania doesn’t have the strongest protection for renters who have been financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab. The group rated Pennsylvania a 3.13 out of 5 in a recent report (with a score of 1 indicating the lowest level of responsiveness), noting that evictions could surge in the commonwealth. New Jersey, meanwhile, did much worse, scoring 1.65 out of 5. Delaware got a score of 3.88.
Coronavirus testing is key to reopening society. Here’s why U.S. capacity is still inadequate
The Jefferson Health System has enough high-tech lab machines to process 10,000 diagnostic tests for the coronavirus every day.
Instead, the Philadelphia-based network of 14 hospitals is doing only about 1,000 tests a day.
The problem, Jefferson Health president Bruce A. Meyer said last week, is that hospitals across the United States are grappling with a global shortage of testing chemicals and nasal swabs.
“If we could do 10,000 tests a day, we would. We’d like to test our entire staff,” Meyer said of the system’s 25,000 employees. “We are worried we have asymptomatic virus [spreaders] in our workforce.”
Pennsylvania surges past 40,000 coronavirus cases, and New Jersey isn’t close to opening
The count of infected Pennsylvanians surged past 40,000 on Saturday, even as the state prepared to reopen some less affected areas and authorities dickered over the actual number of people killed by the coronavirus.
More cases and deaths occurred in New Jersey, where hospitalizations continued to rise in the southern counties. While the growth of COVID-19 cases seemed to have plateaued in Philadelphia, it remained far above the level deemed necessary to safely lift the stay-at-home order that has emptied city parks, restaurants, and stadiums.
On a spring day when gardens burst in color and everyone seemed to be outside in the sunshine, fresh horror emerged about the virus’ ability to attack the human body: Healthy people in their 30s and 40s, hardly sick, are dying from strokes.
The numbers are small but provide unnerving new insights.
