Latest Easter Bunny loses head off Margate fire truck
Easter eggs weren’t the only things rolling for Easter during this year of unusual things. In Margate, the Easter Bunny’s head rolled. Literally.
The wind whipped off the head of a waving Easter Bunny/firefighter as the firetruck rode through the streets of this Jersey Shore town Saturday evening.
Brian Miranda, owner of Atlantic City’s Wonder Bar, was fortuitously there to film the not-exactly-blessed event and share with the world on Facebook.
“Easter bunny decapitated in my NJ town (Margate, NJ)” Miranda posted, as the video shows an exuberantly waving E.B. atop the truck and then the head flying off the back of the truck and rolling in the street.
“Oh no!,” a man is heard saying on the video, as a following battalion truck pulls over, sirens in the distance, the bunny head landing on the street. “Code Red!”
— Amy S. Rosenberg
Philly-area churches are offering Easter services via livestreaming. Here’s how to watch.
Many churches in and around the city this Easter Sunday are planning to stream their weekend services online, offering some hope and a small amount of connection as worshipers remain in their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Of the more than 200 parishes in the city and its suburbs, at least 63 are livestreaming or prerecording Masses, as have several archdiocesan high schools.
Click here for details on how to “attend” digital services from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the Episcopal Diocese of Pennsylvania, the Diocese of Camden, and the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey.
— Rob Tornoe and Erin McCarthy
N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy : Premature reopening could be ‘pouring gasoline on the fire’
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday that he worried that reopening the state’s economy too early could be “pouring gasoline on the fire" of the coronavirus.
“I do know this,” Murphy told Jake Tapper on CNN’s State of the Union show. “There’s a sequence we need to abide by. We need a health recovery first and then the economic recovery. I fear if we open up too early, and we have not sufficiently made that recovery, we could be pouring gasoline on the fire, even inadvertently.”
He said he and other officials had been meeting this weekend to begin "wargaming’ what a reopening would look like. He said it would have to be a regional approach, taken “in broad harmony” with neighboring states, so that there were not different strategies or unintended consequences on “one side of the Delaware or the Hudson.”
— Amy S. Rosenberg
‘Praise God for everybody who is joining us on Facebook Live.’ An unusual Easter begins
Easter has dawned in the Delaware Valley. As many places of worship have been closed to the public for nearly a month to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, churches continue to stream to digital congregations to observe public health guidelines.
Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Woodbury held an online sunrise service around 6 a.m. Their pastor, Rev. Charles F. Boyer, and local elder Rev. Anita Moorer welcomed worshipers on the Microsoft Teams application. That videoconference was streamed through the church’s Facebook account.
“Praise God for everybody who is joining us on Facebook Live,” Boyer said, speaking from his home in Allentown. “I need a word, this morning, Amen? I need a word, and we all need a word in these times.”
While livestreaming isn’t new for many churches, this year, Easter Sunday will have both live and prerecorded online broadcasts, as well as teleconferenced prayer meetings. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia, for example, was set to stream its Easter Mass online at 11 a.m.
Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley on Saturday urged the faithful to mark the holiday while maintaining social distancing.
“The worst that could happen out of this is that people get together physically right now and then the virus starts to surge again," he said on WURD radio. "So please, please, please have your services virtually rather than face-to-face.”
— Cassie Owens
Sunrise in North Wildwood: Watch the Tram Car Please streams Easter service on the beach
As the North Wildwood sky turned pink and yellow, and then orange, over a dark blue water horizon, Donna Dorworth of Watch the Tram Car Please Facebook site could not help but remark on what the beauty of what she, and only just a few others, were able to see in person.
“It’s a magnificent morning out here,” Dorworth said, as the Facebook site livestreamed to a few hundred faithful.
She was awaiting the Rev. Deb Moore of the Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel to begin the service. A wooden cross built by a congregant framed the beach sunrise.
"Here's the sun," Dorworth narrated, as the sun, indeed, peeked over the horizon. "Look at this. Look at those birds. Oh my God, it's just beautiful."
And so it was, even over Facebook, even on an Easter Sunday like none other. And so people commented remotely, though the magnificence was plain for all to see. "So beautiful. Thank you," said Debbie Corby-Erickson.
Dorworth said just a few people wandered by, but they urged them not to congregate around them, as exquisite a gathering might feel.
After a minute or two of technical issues, Rev. Moore appeared in the frame and turned toward the rising sun. “We are a new nondenominational church that serves the Lord, veterans and the community,” she said. She wanted to thank “all of the mayors ... they are doing an incredible job through this unprecedented time.”
“I thank you for joining us for this message about hope, this symbol of the Cross,” she said. “We thank you for this glorious morning. We come to you with humble hearts on this Resurrection Sunday.”
Two hours after sunrise, the service had been viewed more than 9,000 times.
— Amy S. Rosenberg
How these Philly businesses are fulfilling Easter needs amid a pandemic
On a typical Easter weekend, the line waiting to get into Isgro is long, and the already-cramped space inside the Christian Street shop filled elbow-to-elbow.
This year the white blinds on the front door were closed tight. A scribbled sign in Sharpie pointed to a door around back for Mercato, Uber Eats, and Caviar pickups. It hung askew in front of Easter decorations that included a white picket fence and an inflated bunny.
“Normally today the line would be down and around the corner,” said AJ Isgro, 30, a fourth-generation member of the baking family. “Understandably that’s not the case now. We’re not even doing a fraction of the business that we should be. But we’re just doing what we can to keep the lights on essentially.”
The bakery was one of many family-owned small businesses in the region forced to take dramatic steps to adapt to doing business amid COVID-19, and during one of the busiest times of year, the Easter holiday.
— Heather Khalifa
Inside a Philadelphia COVID-19 hospital, where everything is repurposed toward survival
More COVID-19 patients have come through Temple University Hospital’s Esther K. Boyer Pavilion than any other single hospital in Philadelphia, most walking in from the poor neighborhoods that surround it. Many of them are black or Latino, some unable to describe their symptoms in English. Forty patients on Tuesday were in critical care, with 25 on ventilators.
Less than two months ago, Boyer was an office building for departments like cardiology, neurology, and surgery, linked to the hospital building by a covered bridge. Patients came to Boyer to see their doctors for routine exams after hernia operations and heart procedures. In March, Temple redeployed the building as its coronavirus hospital. Now the chairs from those waiting rooms are piled upside down on top of each other in the hallways.
As the virus began to overwhelm hospitals in Seattle, then New York, Amy Goldberg, Temple’s surgery chief, and Claire Raab, associate chief medical officer, walked the seven floors of Boyer to figure out how to turn 85 doctor’s offices into beds for COVID patients. “You’d think you could just flip a switch and it’s a hospital," Goldberg says.
You can’t. Typical hospital beds won’t fit through the entries of these rooms, so patients sleep on stretchers. Nurses need to be able to see in, so the wooden doors have been thrown open and replaced with clear sheeting. There are no call buttons, so each patient gets a flip phone programmed with nurses’ cell numbers. The monitors in these rooms aren’t wired to alert staff if a patient’s vital signs crash, so the screens must be positioned in front of windows, some sitting on chairs, propped up on bed pillows.
On its top floors, Boyer already had some space outfitted for critical care. Here, patients sleep two to a room behind glass sliding doors. If not for the pandemic, Raab says, two infected people never would be so close together. But long ago, this building was a children’s hospital, and with two hook-ups for ventilators, one can’t be wasted. “We’re doing a lot of things that we wouldn’t normally do before,” she says. “You never think you’re going to be FaceTiming people’s families to say goodbye."
— Lisa Gartner
Cases in Pa., N.J. grow ahead of Easter weekend; U.S. coronavirus deaths reach 20,600, surpassing Italy
Pennsylvania health officials on Saturday said that another 1,676 Pennsylvanians had tested positive for the coronavirus, and 78 more people with the virus had died.
As the state anticipates a surge in cases, potentially in the next week, Health Secretary Rachel Levine urged residents to continue to stay home and follow social distancing orders. Pennsylvania has now recorded 21,655 coronavirus cases, and 494 deaths.
In New Jersey, meanwhile, the number of residents who had tested positive for the coronavirus grew by nearly 3,600 Saturday, officials said, while another 251 people have died.
Still, the rate of new cases is slowing — “a very good early sign that we are beginning to beat this virus back,” Gov. Phil Murphy said at a news conference. He said “we remain confident that the course we are on is the right one.” In total, 58,151 New Jerseyans have tested positive for the virus and 2,183 have died.
The announcements came on the same day that the death toll in the United States exceeded the total number of deaths in Italy, which has been especially hard hit by the pandemic.
The U.S. death count reached 18,860 Saturday afternoon, according to totals compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In Italy, there were 18,849 reported deaths as of noon on Saturday.
The United States also reached a milestone Friday of more than 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19. New York state alone now has more confirmed cases than any other country in the world. There are at least 174,489 cases in New York. Spain trails the U.S. with 161,852.
— Maddie Hanna, Laura McCrystal