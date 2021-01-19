Latest COVID-19 deaths remain at record highs in Pa., even as new cases decline
COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania remain at record highs, even as the number of hospitalizations and new cases per day are on the decline.
Pennsylvania is averaging 220 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past seven days, by far the most at any time during the pandemic. Overall, 19,390 Pennsylvanians have died of COVID-19, 2,722 in Philadelphia.
Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported 4,582 hospitalizations Monday night, the fewest since the end of November. The Pennsylvania is now averaging 6,527 new cases a day, 38% less than the commonwealth’s December peak of 10,579 cases a day.
Pennsylvania is also reporting that as of Jan. 17, 329,767 people have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and that 63,790 have received both doses.
Across the river in New Jersey, the state has vaccinated 325,361 people, of which 40,449 have received second doses. While the remaining 284,000 people will receive their second dose on time, State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli couldn’t say when others will be able to get their first dose, because the state is expecting to receive just 100,000 doses a week over the next month.
“We’re not hopeful we’re going to get anything more than that,” Persichilli told reporters Monday, according to NJ Advance Media.
— Rob Tornoe
Coronavirus deaths rising in 30 states amid winter surge
Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll toward 400,000 amid warnings that a new, highly contagious variant is taking hold.
As things stand, many U.S. states are already under tremendous strain. The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths is rising in 30 states and the District of Columbia, and on Monday the U.S. death toll surpassed 398,000, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University — by far the highest recorded death toll of any country in the world.
One of the states hardest hit during the recent surge is Arizona, where the rolling average has risen over the past two weeks from about 90 deaths per day to about 160 per day on Jan. 17.
“It’s kind of hard to imagine it getting a lot faster than it is right now, because it is transmitting really fast right now,” said Dr. Joshua LaBaer, director of the Biodesign Institute research center at Arizona State University. “But there is some evidence that Thanksgiving didn’t help things.”
The death rate from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County — an epicenter of the U.S. pandemic — works out to about one person every six minutes. On Sunday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District suspended some pollution-control limits on the number of cremations for at least 10 days in order to deal with a backlog of bodies at hospitals and funeral homes.
— Associated Press
Chesco sues company over COVID-19 antibody tests
Chester County is seeking more than $11 million in refunds from a local company that it says failed to provide one million COVID-19 antibody tests last year.
The county, in a lawsuit filed Friday, claimed that Malvern-based Advaite Inc. and its CEO, Karthik Musunuri, failed to abide by a contract to deliver antibody tests in April and May, and have refused to refund some of the $13 million that the county had already paid.
The breach-of-contract complaint portrays a months-long struggle for the county to receive the antibody tests, which officials had planned to use to test Chester County residents — as well as those in neighboring Delaware County, which does not have its own health department — to determine if they had already been exposed to and developed antibodies for the virus.
Chester County became the first in the state to offer antibody tests to first responders and health-care workers in May, but quietly shelved the program weeks later after it resulted in more positive tests than plausible. (False positives have been a common problem with COVID-19 antibody testing). After The Inquirer reported in September on the false positives and the program’s quiet end, county officials said they would notify residents who had received “questionable test results.”
— Laura McCrystal
Tuesday morning roundup: Doctors tell the NY Times we’re underselling the vaccine
- A group of doctors told the New York Times they believe the success of coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna — with effectiveness rates of about 95% after two doses — are being undersold to the public. The vaccines are “essentially 100 percent effective against serious disease,” Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the Times. “It’s ridiculously encouraging.”
- A marijuana dispensary in Michigan is giving free weed to anyone who received the COVID-19 vaccine. The promotion is called “Pots for Shots,” and is aimed to help encourage residents to get vaccinated.
- Comedian Steve Martin announced some good news and some bad news on Twitter Sunday. “Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75.”