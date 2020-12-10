Latest Philadelphia City Council is expected to pass pandemic-era ‘Black Workers Matter’ laws
Philadelphia City Council is expected to pass a set of three bills Thursday that aim to provide job security to the thousands of hospitality sector workers who were laid off during the coronavirus pandemic — and who would likely face more job instability as the recession drags on.
The package of bills, dubbed the “Black Workers Matter Economic Recovery Package,” would cover more than 12,000 hospitality workers, such as hotel housekeepers and stadium food service workers. Many of these workers are Black women.
”Historically, Black workers have been disproportionately impacted by economic crisis,” Sheri Davis-Faulkner, a labor scholar at Rutgers, said during her City Council testimony for the bills last month.
— Juliana Feliciano Reyes
Unemployment claims jump to 853,000, the most since September
The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher.
The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.
The latest figures coincide with a surging viral outbreak that appears to be weakening the job market and the economy and threatening to derail any recovery. Consumers thus far haven’t spent as much this holiday shopping season as they have in previous years, according to credit and debit card data. And in November, employers added jobs at the slowest pace since April. Restaurants, bars and retailers all cut jobs last month.
— Associated Press
What will happen at Thursday’s FDA meeting on Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and what to expect next
As many people in the U.S. anxiously await the distribution of a coronavirus vaccine, an outside advisory committee to the U.S. Food Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to meet all day Thursday to discuss the safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose shot.
Officials told the Wall Street Journal last week that they expect the final decision on emergency use authorization to come within three to four days of today’s meeting, and Philadelphia officials said some frontline health care workers could receive their first doses as early as next week.
The FDA says it will take into account discussions in today’s meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee in making the final decision. Canada on Wednesday granted emergency approval for the vaccine and the U.K. has been vaccinating the public since Tuesday.
- Who is meeting: Independent experts on vaccines and infectious diseases, including Dr. Paul Offit, the director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
- When is it happening: The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to the FDA agenda, and the panel’s vote on emergency use authorization is scheduled for shortly after 3 p.m.
- What are they going to be talking about: The experts are set to review test data, and discuss monitoring for the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and distribution plans, among other scientific and medical topics.
- What is the purpose of this meeting: Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen M. Hahn told the Wall Street Journal last week he hoped the meeting would be another step to assure people of the vaccine’s safety, saying “we realize there is an issue in the U.S. around vaccine hesitancy. There have been concerns raised about the speed with which Covid-19 vaccines have been developed. ”
- What comes next: Regardless of today’s vote of the advisory committee, the FDA says it will make a final decision on emergency use authorization within four days. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox News Sunday that the vaccine would be shipped to all states and territories within 24 hours of the authorization and frontline workers could start getting their first doses within hours.
— Erin McCarthy
As Gov. Wolf is diagnosed with COVID-19, no word on whether new restrictions for Pennsylvania will be announced this week
Pennsylvania officials have been considering a new statewide ban on indoor dining and the mandatory closures of gyms and casinos, their most stringent steps this fall to combat soaring coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, according to a Capitol source with knowledge of the plan but not authorized to speak publicly about it.
As speculation ran through Harrisburg and beyond Wednesday about whether and when Gov. Tom Wolf would set the new restrictions, the governor announced he had tested positive for the virus. Wolf said he was “feeling well” and had not experienced symptoms, but noted that he contracted it despite following all the prescribed precautions.
“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID,” Wolf said.
A spokesperson for the governor said no decisions on new mitigation measures had been finalized.
— Justine McDaniel, Angela Couloumbis of Spotlight PA, Ellie Silverman and Allison Steele
Thursday morning roundup: U.S. reported record-high coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations on Wednesday
- On Wednesday, 3,124 Americans died from coronavirus-related complications, according to Johns Hopkins University. This is the highest daily death toll the U.S. has recorded since the pandemic began in March. The country set another grim record on Wednesday as more than 106,000 people were hospitalized with virus-related complications, according to The COVID Tracking Project. Hospitalizations have been steadily rising since October and setting tragic new records since mid-November.
- More Americans than ever got flu shots this year, heeding public health warnings about the potential dangers of two viruses raging at the same time. As of late last month, nearly 188 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed, according to the CDC.
- President Donald Trump addressed the crowd at an indoor Hanukkah party at the White House, but declined to mention the pandemic on one of its deadliest days, the Washington Post reports.
- The White House coronavirus task force has recommended to the President that the U.S. lift inbound travel bans on Brazil, the United Kingdom and the 27 countries in the European Union, CNBC reports, but Trump has not signed off on the proposal. It goes against the recommendations of public health experts, including those at the CDC, who are strongly discouraging travel as the pandemic worsens. If approved, it would not lift restrictions on outbound travel to those countries.