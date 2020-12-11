Latest Pa. small business owners plan to defy Gov. Wolf’s newest shutdown order
Shutdown, be damned.
So say at least a dozen gyms and restaurants around Pennsylvania planning to remain open in violation of Gov. Tom Wolf’s stricter shutdown orders set to take place Saturday in the face of surging coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates statewide.
Following the governor’s new stricter mandate, which includes requiring gyms and athletic facilities close their doors, the Newtown Athletic Club published a statement on its website saying the fitness center will stay open.
The NAC, as it’s called locally, is owned by Samuel “Jim” Worthington, a Donald Trump supporter and a persistent critic of the Pennsylvania governor. Worthington famously opened his gym last spring as an overflow medical facility for COVID-19 patients.
Universal Athletic Club, a large fitness center in Lancaster, also plans to stay open, writing in a Facebook post that it has logged nearly 200,000 “check-ins” since June and there have been “no identified community spread” as a result of those.
Small business have been hit particularly hard by pandemic-related closure orders. The number of small businesses open in Philadelphia in late November fell by 31% compared with January 2020, according to Opportunity Insights, a Harvard-backed research institute. Across Pennsylvania, the number of small businesses open decreased by 23.6%.
— Erin Arvedlund and Anna Orso
Camden County’s coronavirus numbers are ‘hard to wrap your brain around,’ freeholder says
COVID-19 is spreading so rapidly in Camden County it’s “hard to wrap your brain around the numbers,” Freeholder Barbara Holcomb said during a county press briefing on Friday.
Camden County is averaging about 350 new cases a day over the past seven days, according to an analysis of data provided by the county’s health department, up from an average of about 150 daily cases at the beginning of November. Overall, at least 659 county residents have died, and Holcomb said the demographics of those deaths has changed over the past few months.
“It used to be older people in their 70s and 80s. Now we’re seeing people younger in their 30s and 40s,” Holcomb said.
Due to the surge of new infections, Camden County has expanded COVID-19 testing for residents, including a new site that opens Saturday at the Charles Depalma Complex in Lindenhall. A full list of testing sites can be found on the county’s website.
According to contact tracing, Holcomb said most of the new cases appear to stem from small gatherings in the home, causing officials to renew calls for residents to avoid traveling to spend the holiday season with friends and family that don’t live in their immediate household.
“There was a spike in the cases after Halloween. We’re seeing a spike now from Thanksgiving,” Holcomb. “You do not want to spend Christmas in your room with COVID, or worse in the hospital or in an ICU bed.”
— Rob Tornoe
Scott’s toilet paper plant is on a roll in Chester thanks to the pandemic
A second wave of coronavirus has triggered a second wave of product shortages in grocery stores, though not as severe as the panic-driven hoarding that cleared shelves of everything from soup to sanitizer in March. This time around, many retailers have once again imposed limits on purchases of the humblest of household products — toilet paper.
This is good news in Chester, where Kimberly-Clark Corp. employs 570 people at a 1.3-million-square-foot mill that produces a single product: Scott 1000-sheet single-ply bathroom tissue. It’s an unpretentious workhorse product that traces its origins back to Irvin and Clarence Scott, who made the first toilet paper on a roll in 1890 in Chester.
“It’s the only product that we make, but we make a lot of it,” said Jeff Hutter, 43, the plant manager of the Chester mill.
— Andrew Maykuth
Officials in New Jersey, Camden County hold coronavirus briefings Friday
Officials in New Jersey and Camden County will offer coronavirus updates on Friday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Camden County, 10 a.m.: Freeholder Barbara Holcomb and public health officials, live streamed on the county’s website.
- New Jersey, 1 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
FDA will grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine, health secretary says
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Friday morning that the Food and Drug Administration will issue an emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.
“I’ve got some good news for you here on Good Morning America that just a little bit ago the FDA informed Pfizer that they do intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccine,” Azar said during an interview on Good Morning America.
Azar said the official approval is expected within the “next couple of days” and that the first vaccinations in the United States could begin as early as Monday or Tuesday.
The FDA said in a statement Friday morning it has informed Pfizer “it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization.”
Pfizer’s two-shot immunization far exceeded hopes in clinical trials, demonstrating 95% effectiveness at preventing the infection that has so far claimed at least 288,000 lives in the United States. A government advisory group on Thursday recommended emergency authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in people ages 16 and up.
— Rob Tornoe and Marie McCullough
New Pennsylvania restrictions on indoor dining, social gatherings begin Saturday
Pennsylvania officials on Thursday announced a sweeping new set of coronavirus restrictions, including moratoriums on social gatherings and indoor dining, in effort to get a handle on the massive surge in cases and hospitalizations.
The measures will be in place for three weeks, going into effect Saturday and lifting on Jan. 4, and are the strictest restrictions the commonwealth has seen since its stay-at-home order was gradually lifted in May and June.
The new restrictions include:
- A temporary ban on all indoor dining at restaurants. Takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining will still be permitted at restaurants, bars, and other dining facilities.
- Indoor gatherings and events of more than 10 people and outdoor events of more than 50 people will be prohibited across the commonwealth.
- All K-12 indoor and outdoor sports and extracurricular activities must be halted, and indoor gyms and fitness classes must temporarily shut down.
- All in-person businesses in the indoor entertainment industry, including theaters, concert venues, museums, movie theaters, and casinos, must also close. Occupancy for all retail stores will be reduced to 50% of capacity, down from 75% for most businesses.
- Churches, synagogues, mosques, and other places of worship may continue to hold services, though they’re strongly encouraged to celebrate virtually if possible.
— Erin McCarthy
Delaware issues curfew on restaurants and bars as cases climb
Delaware announced new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday, including a 10 p.m. curfew for restaurants and bars and capacity reductions for retail stores and businesses.
The new restrictions, which begin on Dec. 14, also cap exercise classes at gyms at 10 people and require people to remain at least 13 feet apart from each other, unless they live in the same household.
Delaware said it will fine any business that violates the new restrictions. A second violation will result in the business being shut down until they submit a reopening plan that’s approved by the state’s Department of Health.
Delaware is averaging nearly 800 new cases a day, a 181% jump compared to this time last month, when the state was averaging 283 new cases. As of Thursday night, 349 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Delaware, approaching the state’s estimated capacity of 400 to 500 hospital beds, according to Gov. John Carney.
“These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Carney said in a statement. “Health care workers are on the job around the clock, caring for the sick. We all need to follow their lead and do our part to protect others.”
— Rob Tornoe
Cases and hospitalizations in Pa. and N.J. continue to climb
Pennsylvania’s daily COVID-19 case numbers have skyrocketed, with more than 10,000 people newly infected each day for five out of the last eight days, and hospitals are reporting major strains on capacity and staff.
Pennsylvania logged nearly 12,000 new cases and almost 250 new deaths Thursday, with more than 5,800 hospitalized. The commonwealth is now averaging over 10,000 cases a day over the past seven days, according to an Inquirer analysis.
Modeling shows that if the state were to continue on its current path, it could see 15,000 to 20,000 new cases a day by December’s end, Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Thursday, and a much higher number of deaths by the spring. If people follow the new COVID-19 restrictions, the commonwealth should start seeing an improvement in case numbers by the end of the month, Levine said.
New Jersey on Thursday reported 5,370 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 68 additional deaths. 3,571 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state as of Thursday night, a 26% jump from just two weeks ago, when 2,831 were hospitalized.
Gov. Phil Murphy called the numbers “alarming,” writing on Twitter that New Jersey residents “need to hang on a little longer.”
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy and Rob Tornoe
Vaccine candidate backed by U.S. fails to trigger immune response
One of the coronavirus vaccines the United States made a big bet on, from heavyweight drugmakers Sanofi and GSK, is going back to the drawing board after it failed to trigger a promising immune response in older adults.
The companies, which are backed by $2.1 billion from the U.S. government, announced the setback and delay in a news release Friday, saying that they believed their technologies — which triggered promising immune responses in adults under 50 — could work if they further optimize the antigen, the component of the vaccine that teaches the immune system to recognize the coronavirus.
“The results of the study are not as we hoped,” Roger Connor, president of GSK Vaccines said in a statement.
The companies said that a recent study in monkeys suggested that they had hit on the right antigen and they plan to test it in a human trial expected to start in February, with a final phase of testing that might start in the second quarter of 2021.
“We care greatly about public health which is why we are disappointed by the delay announced today,” Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president and head of Sanofi Pasteur, said in a statement. “No single pharma company can make it alone; the world needs more than one vaccine to fight the pandemic.”
The delay is the latest to beset the most traditional class of vaccines backed by Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to speed up vaccine development. The vaccines that have racked up early successes, such as those from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, which an advisory committee recommended Thursday should be authorized, were seen as major risks, because the technologies are new.
Sanofi’s protein vaccine technology, on the other hand, paired with an adjuvant that helps rev the immune system developed by GSK, was seen as less risky since it has been used successfully against influenza. Another protein vaccine made by biotechnology firm Novavax was originally expected to begin its final phase of testing as early as October, but is now targeting a start date in the coming weeks.
Novavax, which has never made an approved medical product, has encountered delays as it scales up manufacturing.
— Washington Post
Friday morning roundup: COVID-19 deaths in U.S. surpass American combat deaths in WWII
- More than 292,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, exceeding the number of U.S. casualties during World War II, where an estimated 291,557 Americans lost their lives on the battlefield. The United States is averaging over 2,200 deaths a day and climbing.
- Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned on Thursday the United States will continue to see about 3,000 new deaths a day from COVID-19 for the next two to three months. “We are in the timeframe now that probably for the next 60 to 90 days we’re going to have more deaths per day than we had at 9/11 or we had at Pearl Harbor,” Redfield said during an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.
- A Biogen conference held in Boston in late February is estimated to have been a super spreader event tied to as many as 300,000 COVID-19 cases, according to a new study published Thursday in the journal Science.
- Australia has gone a full week without a single local case of COVID-19, the first time the country has seen no cases of community transmission since Feb. 29.