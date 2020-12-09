As COVID-19 cases soar and hospitals fill, officials insist ‘it’s not a hoax’

Latest From COVID-19 data to in-person school, Bucks County goes its own way
For most Southeastern Pennsylvanians, just a few clicks on their county’s web site gets them current local information on COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Unless they live in Bucks County.
That county’s health department stopped providing new data on the pandemic’s spread in each of its 54 municipalities about a month ago, saying it was too overwhelmed by the surging number of cases to adequately contact-trace new positives. Other area counties also struggle with tracing, yet still provide daily updates.
It’s the latest example of how the county’s health department and its controversial director, David Damsker, have stood apart from, and sometimes at odds with, most health experts throughout the pandemic.
When others recommended six feet of social distancing within schools, Damsker said three feet would do. He pushed for schools to keep in-person instruction going as some experts urged virtual lessons. And until recently his department kept its own count of COVID-19 deaths that tallied 100 fewer deaths than the state, in part because of Damsker leaving out cases where his department deemed COVID-19 infection was not the “substantial” cause of death.
– Jason Laughlin and Maddie Hanna
U.K. regulators issue warning about Pfizer vaccine
U.K. regulators said Wednesday that people who have a “significant history’' of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.
Professor Stephen Powis, national medical director for the National Health Service in England, said health authorities were acting on a recommendation from the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,’' Powis said in a statement. “Both are recovering well.”
The comments came as Dr. June Raine, head of the MHRA, told a Parliamentary committee that regulators had received reports of two allergic reactions from the vaccine.
— Associated Press
As COVID-19 cases soar and hospitals fill, officials insist ‘it’s not a hoax’
Pennsylvania reported 10,170 new cases and 169 deaths Tuesday, pushing its seven-day average to 9,925 new cases a day, according to an Inquirer analysis. During the spring peak, that never topped 1,700 new cases per day.
On Tuesday, 5,421 virus patients were hospitalized statewide, and about a quarter of them were in intensive care units. On Nov. 3, 1,352 were hospitalized, with 301 in intensive care.
Gov. Tom Wolf had said Monday state officials were expecting “an upsurge” in new cases but were still surprised by the pace of the increase, and were considering additional mitigation measures.
New Jersey reported 5,820 cases and 90 deaths Tuesday. The state was averaging more than 5,100 new cases a day over the last seven days, and hospitalizations had increased 29% from two weeks ago, to 3,481.
In Delaware, 338 coronavirus patients hospitalized on Tuesday just topped the spring record of 337. Gov. John Carney said the state’s hospital capacity is between 400 and 500 patients.
Delaware is averaging over 730 new cases a day, an 81% jump compared with just two weeks ago, when the state was averaging just over 400 new cases a day. Carney warned that unless the spike in new cases eases, hospitals will continue to fill.
“These hospitalization numbers are as real as real can get,” he said Tuesday. “They’re present in the hospitals. It’s not a hoax. This is real, and it’s serious.”
— Justine McDaniel and Rob Tornoe
Strained hospitals in Northeast Philly moving patients to other facilities
There were 886 coronavirus patients in Philadelphia hospitals as of Tuesday morning. Some outbreaks have strained resources: Hospitals in Northeast Philadelphia, which is seeing the worst spike in the city, are moving patients to facilities elsewhere in the region, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley.
However, Farley said the city is not yet alarmed about running out of hospital beds. In the spring surge, Philadelphia had more than 1,000 in hospitals.
Philadelphia reported 1,408 newly confirmed cases Tuesday. During the week that ended Saturday, the city had reported about 910 new cases per day, with a positive test rate of 12.7% — up from 820 cases per day the previous week, when there was a 10.6% positivity rate.
Nearly two weeks after Thanksgiving, Farley said holiday festivities were probably to blame for the increase, particularly because daily case numbers had begun to slow before late last week.
He said the city had heard in case interviews from people who gathered with others for Thanksgiving. He cited one Philadelphia woman he did not identify who attended her family’s dinner despite having symptoms that started the day before Thanksgiving. She tested positive shortly after Thanksgiving, and since then, at least seven of the 10 people at her family gathering have tested positive as well.
“We have more holidays coming up,” Farley said. “We can’t afford to have more case spikes like this.”
— Justine McDaniel and Sean Collins Walsh
Wednesday morning round-up: U.S. now averaging over 200,000 new cases a day as ICUs near capacity
- The U.S. reported over 215,000 new COVID-19 cases and 2,546 additional deaths on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country is now averaging over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases a day and over 2,200 new deaths a day, bleak numbers that experts warn will continue to climb as winter holidays near. At least 285,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus.
- There were 104,600 COVID-19 patients in U.S. hospitals as of Tuesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project, yet another pandemic high as a spike in hospitalizations shows no sign of slowing. More than a third of Americans live in areas where the supply of intensive care beds at hospitals is running critically short, according to Health and Human Services data analyzed by the New York Times.
- White House officials are asking the Senate Republican leadership to include stimulus checks worth $600 in the emergency economic relief package, the Washington Post reports.
- A Chinese vaccine candidate showed to be 86% effective in protecting people against COVID-19 in late-stage trials, according to authorities in the United Arab Emirates.