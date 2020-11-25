Latest Federal government plans to distribute 6.4 million vaccine doses within 24 hours of clearance, which it hopes will come in mid-December
The federal government plans to send 6.4 million doses of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine to communities across the United States within 24 hours of regulatory clearance, with the expectation that shots will be administered quickly to frontline health-care workers, the top priority group, officials said Tuesday.
Gen. Gustave Perna, who oversees logistics for Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s effort to speed up treatments and vaccines, told reporters that state officials were informed Friday night of the allocation, which is based on each state’s overall population.
The amount would cover a portion of the nation’s 20 million health-care workers, let alone the U.S. population of 330 million. But Perna said “a steady drumbeat” of additional doses will be delivered as manufacturing capacity ramps up in each successive week.
With increased prospects that federal regulators will authorize the Pfizer vaccine on an emergency basis as early as mid-December, and the first shots administered before the end of the year, Operation Warp Speed has begun to release more details about the massive and complicated distribution effort to immunize tens of millions of Americans.
U.S. government officials are on track to have 40 million doses of vaccines from Pfizer and a second company, biotech firm Moderna, by the end of the year, enough to vaccinate 20 million people. (Each vaccine requires two doses). It is likely to be April before the general public begins to get vaccinated.
— Washington Post
Philly ban on alcohol at restaurants and bars begins tonight
The tradition of hanging at a bar with your friends on the night before Thanksgiving won’t happen this year.
In a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Rachel Levine ordered on-premises alcohol sales at bars and restaurants to shut down at 5 p.m.. Thanksgiving eve, one of the busiest nights of the year for service industry. The edicts set to expire at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving Day. Sales of cocktails to go will still be allowed.
The move will curtail six hours of alcohol sales. Under current state guidelines, on-site consumption of alcohol must end at 11 p.m., and all alcoholic beverages must be removed from patrons by midnight. Sales may resume at 8 a.m. daily.
“It turns out the biggest day for drinking is the day before Thanksgiving … I don’t like addressing that any more than anyone else does but it’s a fact. When people get together in that situation, it leads to the exchange of fluids that leads to the increase in infection,” Gov. Tom Wolf said on Monday.
— Erin McCarthy and Michael Klein
COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations rise sharply in Pennsylvania
With the state under a stay-at-home advisory the day after the commonwealth tightened restrictions Tuesday, Pennsylvania reported 6,669 newly confirmed cases and 81 deaths.
Statewide, 3,897 were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Two months ago, fewer than 500 patients were hospitalized.
Pennsylvania is seeing the coronavirus spread at both small and large gatherings, hence the additional mitigation measure implemented this week “out of an abundance of caution,” Michael Huff, the director of testing and contact tracing, said Tuesday.
The number of virus patients in Philadelphia hospitals increased from 542 on Thursday to 672 on Tuesday. While that caseload is still well below local hospitals’ capacity to treat residents with the disease, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the trend line is alarming.
New Jersey on Tuesday reported an additional 4,383 cases of COVID-19 and 48 deaths. Gov. Phil Murphy urged residents again to keep holiday gatherings small this week, and acknowledged that many are suffering from not only pandemic fatigue but also stress, loneliness and depression as a result of months of disruption and isolation.
“We are at a knife’s edge as a society,” he said. “We have to accept that there are no easy answers.”
Here’s where things stand in terms of new cases through Tuesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 6,508 new cases a day, a 23% increase over last week’s average (5,265 a day) and 235% higher than last month’s average (1,939 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 3,586 new cases a day, a 14% increase over last week’s average (3,586 a day) and 123% higher than last month’s average (1,305 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 442 new cases a day, a 26% increase over last week’s average (349 a day) and 234% higher than last month’s average (132 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
U.S. records highest number of daily deaths since early summer spike
Tuesday was the deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic since early summer — a troubling sign that the worst is still on the horizon.
The country reported nearly 2,100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to data tracked and analyzed by The Washington Post. It’s the highest mark since May 6, when states reported a combined 2,611 virus fatalities.
The recent record is yet another reminder of the pandemic’s unrelenting toll. And after days of record-setting levels of new infections, experts fear the situation will only get more dire. Deaths are the last of three primary indicators of virus severity: First, cases rise; then hospitalizations; finally, a couple of weeks later, fatalities follow.
For weeks, rates of new cases and the number of coronavirus inpatients have increased dramatically. Tuesday was also the 43rd straight day that the country set a record in its seven-day average of new infections. Predictably, the number of people hospitalized for the virus has also risen to record highs and now stands at nearly 88,000. Deaths have begun a similar trajectory.
Nine states — including Missouri, Wisconsin, Indiana and Ohio — reported a record number of deaths Tuesday, according to The Post’s analysis.
Experts fear that increased levels of holiday travel, pandemic restriction fatigue and more time spent indoors will continue driving these metrics higher.
— Washington Post
Wednesday morning roundup: Kenney won’t see his mom on Thanksgiving
- Philadelphia Mayor Kenney said he is forgoing his annual Thanksgiving dinner with his 80-year-old mother. “I was trying to figure out how to tell her I wasn’t going to be able to come over,” Kenney said at a virtual news conference Tuesday. “She texted me over the weekend and said, ‘I think it’s a better idea that you don’t come.’ She said, ‘It’s only a dinner.’”
- Thousands of Philadelphia service workers laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic would be first in line to get their jobs back when their employers recover under a package of bills approved Tuesday by a City Council committee.
- The Baltimore Ravens are still set to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Thanksgiving Day matchup, according to the NFL, after at least four Ravens players were sidelined due to testing positive or being in close contact with a teammate who was. The team canceled practice Tuesday and conducted all meetings virtually.
- YouTube suspended One America News Network, a right-wing TV news channel, after it uploaded a fake cure for COVID-19.
- Based on current trends, Iowa hospitals are “a couple of weeks away from New York City-style collapse,” according to Eli Perencevich, professor of internal medicine and epidemiology at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.
- The top epidemiologist in Sweden, the country that opted out of a coronavirus lockdown and became a case study for the controversial idea of combating the pandemic via herd immunity, said Tuesday “we see no signs of immunity in the population that are slowing down the infection right now.”
- Zoom meetings and face masks have lead to increase in demand for plastic surgery during the pandemic.