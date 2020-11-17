Philly reimposes restrictions as cases soar and hospitalizations double

Latest 800 Bucks County nurses go on strike over ‘dangerous’ staffing levels
Nearly 800 nurses at a Bucks County hospital went on strike Tuesday morning over what they describe as dangerously low staffing levels that prevent them from providing high-quality care to patients.
The nurses, who are represented by Pennsylvania health care union PASNAP, say they have no choice but to strike now as they fear the staffing situation will only grow more dire since COVID hospitalizations and deaths are expected to rise this winter.
Low staffing, they say, is tied to low wages.
“Nurses are literally fleeing to other hospitals 20 minutes away where they can make $6 to $7 more an hour,” said nurse Kathy McKamey, who’s worked at St. Mary for 10 years.
In a statement, officials from Trinity Health, the Catholic health system that owns St. Mary, said it will hire “qualified, professional agency nurses” during the strike so that St. Mary can remain open.
The strike is planned for Tuesday and Wednesday but PASNAP nurses will not be allowed back to work until Sunday because Trinity Health officials say that’s how long it will take to safely transition work away from the replacement nurses.
— Juliana Feliciano Reyes
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect in New Jersey
New restrictions prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 10 people went into effect this morning at 6 a.m. in New Jersey, as the state attempts to slow the spread of the virus.
According to an executive order signed by Murphy Monday night, there are a number of exceptions, which include:
- Weddings, funerals, memorial services and religious and political activities will continue to be limited to 25% of the capacity of the room in which the gathering takes place, up to a maximum of 150 individuals.
- Indoor sports events and practices will be permitted to exceed the 10 person limit only for players, coaches, and referees, but may not exceed 150 individuals.
- Legislative and judicial proceedings are not subject to the indoor gatherings limits.
Gov. Phil Murphy also announced the state’s limit on outdoor gatherings will be lowered from 500 to 150 people beginning Monday, Nov. 23.
“What we’re doing today we know will cause some people to readjust their Thanksgiving plans,” Murphy said of the order to limit parties to 10 people. “We’re urging everybody to keep their Thanksgiving plans as small as possible. The smaller the gathering is, the less likely it is that someone is infected.”
Murphy said he hoped not to impose additional restrictions on indoor dining, sports or other businesses, but acknowledged it was possible if people continue spreading the virus through indoor gatherings and house parties.
— Rob Tornoe, Allison Steele and Erin McCarthy
Philly reimposes restrictions as cases soar and hospitalizations double
Philadelphia will close indoor restaurant dining, gyms, and museums starting on Friday and will require office workers to work remotely in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus as new cases surge.
The new restrictions will last through Jan. 1, and include limits on outdoor gatherings and a ban on public and private indoor gatherings — making it a violation of city regulations for residents to hold holiday gatherings with anyone outside their own households.
Philadelphia had an average of more than 650 new cases of COVID-19 per day in the week that ended Saturday, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said — the highest weekly average since the start of the pandemic. Farley said case counts are doubling every 17 days, hospitalizations have doubled in the past 11 days, and the positivity rate of tests is rapidly increasing.
— Erin McCarthy
Pennsylvania and New Jersey continue to see cases soar and hospitalization rise
With nearly 10,000 new infections reported in Pennsylvania between Sunday and Monday and New Jersey coming off a weekend that saw its two top highest counts of new daily cases ever, leaders on Monday across the region urged renewed intensity in the face of pandemic fatigue.
“Maybe you think people aren’t getting sick anymore or dying anymore,” said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, addressing younger people as he urged residents to pick up contact tracers' calls. “These are the cold facts. More and more people are fighting for their lives against COVID-19 as we sit here, and we are now seeing an increase in the numbers of people who are dying.”
Pennsylvania reported 4,476 additional confirmed cases Monday, along with 5,199 cases recorded Sunday. The statewide positivity rate has increased to 9.6% from 6.8% last week, according to state data. Hospitalizations are also continuing a steady climb, with 2,440 people hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, said Health Secretary Rachel Levine.
New Jersey reported 2,232 cases and 14 deaths on Monday. The rate of transmission in the state is now 1.4, meaning each infection is leading to more than one new case.
Here’s where things stand through Tuesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 5,045 new cases a day, a 58% increase over last week’s average (3,186 a day) and 340% higher than last month’s average (1,146 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 3,577 new cases a day, a 60% increase over last week’s average (2,238 a day) and 252% higher than last month’s average (1,016 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 327 new cases a day, a 48% increase over last week’s average (228 a day) and 165% higher than last month’s average (127 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
More people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. now than at any point during pandemic
Back in June, Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, predicted the U.S. could see upwards of 100,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. Nearly five months later, the country is now averaging over 150,000 new cases a day as infectious continue to climb across the country. The U.S. has surpassed 100,000 new cases a day for 11 straight days.
Over 73,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Monday, the most at any time during the pandemic and 13,000 more than this time last week, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Overall, over 11 million American have contracted COVID-19, and at least 246,000 have died. Deaths in the U.S. are running at more than 1,100 per day on average, an increase of over 50% from early October.
The virus is blamed for more than 246,000 deaths and over 11 million confirmed infections in the the U.S.
— Rob Tornoe
Tuesday morning roundup: Biden warns ‘more people may die’ due to Trump’s delays
- President-elect Joe Biden warned that “more people may die” from COVID-19 if President Donald Trump doesn’t begin to allow his administration to work with the incoming president’s team on the plans for the mass distribution of coronavirus vaccines. “If we have to wait until Jan. 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind,” Biden said Monday. “More people may die if we don’t coordinate.”
- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who had previously belittled mask orders, has implemented a statewide mask mandate as cases and hospitalizations continue to climb.
- Scott Atlas, Trump’s top coronavirus advisor, is under fire after telling Michigan residents to “rise up” against the state’s new COVID-19 restrictions.
- Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration, said the combination of at least two effective coronavirus vaccines “could effectively end this pandemic in 2021.”
- Some patients in Wichita, Kansas, are being held in emergency rooms while waiting for beds to open up. “I hate using that word, but it’s getting to the crisis level,” the county’s health officer said, according to the Wichita Eagle.