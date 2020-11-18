COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania near pandemic highs

Latest New Pfizer results show vaccine is safe and 95% effective
The coronavirus vaccine being developed by Pfizer and German biotechnology firm BioNTech is 95 percent effective at preventing disease, according to an analysis after the trial reached its endpoint. The vaccine trial also reached a safety milestone, with two months of follow-up on half of the participants, and will submit an application for emergency authorization “within days” according to a news release.
The experimental vaccine had already shown promise at an early analysis announced last week, but the trial sped to completion faster than anticipated due to the spike in coronavirus cases.
In the trial, half the nearly 44,000 participants received the experimental vaccine and half received a placebo. As those people went about their normal lives, they were exposed to the virus in the community, and physicians tracked all cases with symptoms to see if the vaccine had a protective effect.
The data have not yet been published or peer reviewed, but will be closely scrutinized by the Food and Drug Administration and an independent advisory committee that makes recommendations to the agency.
Among 170 cases of COVID-19 in the trial, 162 were in the placebo group and eight were in the vaccine group. There were 10 cases of severe disease in the trial, nine of which were in the placebo group and one in the vaccine group.
Among people older than 65, a group at high risk of severe illness, the vaccine was 94 percent effective.
“We continue to move at the speed of science to compile all the data collected thus far and share with regulators around the world,” Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said in a statement.
The news comes days after Moderna, a biotechnology company, announced its vaccine was nearly 95 percent effective at an early analysis.
U.S. government officials anticipate having 40 million doses of both vaccines by the end of the year, enough to vaccinate 20 million people.
— Washington Post
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania near pandemic highs
Pennsylvania’s hospitals had more than 2,700 coronavirus patients on Tuesday — nearly as many as they did at the pandemic’s April peak. Two months ago, fewer than 500 virus patients were hospitalized, according to state data.
Secretary of Health Rachel Levine warned if people don’t abide by restrictions and recommendations to squash the spread of the virus, Pennsylvania could run out of intensive-care beds in December and could reach 12,000 total virus-related deaths by January and 18,000 by March. More than 9,300 deaths in the state have been blamed on the virus.
“How Pennsylvania does in terms of this pandemic and whether we follow the [projections] or whether we don’t is going to come down to the actions of every single Pennsylvanian,” Levine said Tuesday, citing the surge estimates based on University of Washington modeling.
New Jersey reported 2,320 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tuesday, up from 1,645 this time last week and 781 last month, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. 153 people in Delaware were hospitalized with the virus, up from just 89 at the end of October.
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, Rob Tornoe and Jason Laughlin
COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Pennsylvania reported 5,900 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fifth time in six days the commonwealth has surpassed 5,000 new infections as a surge that began in the middle of September continues to climb unabated.
Across the river, New Jersey reported 4,060 new cases and is now averaging over 3,600 new cases a day over the past seven days, close to a pandemic high set back in the beginning of April. Delaware added 352 new cases on Tuesday as Gov. John Carney warned the "conditions on the ground are getting worse.”
Here’s where things stand through Tuesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 5,265 new cases a day, a 55% increase over last week’s average (3,398 a day) and 260% higher than last month’s average (1,461 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 3,603 new cases a day, a 40% increase over last week’s average (2,568 a day) and 255% higher than last month’s average (1,015 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 349 new cases a day, a 45% increase over last week’s average (241 a day) and 162% higher than last month’s average (162 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Wednesday morning roundup: U.S. reports over 1,700 new deaths, most since May
- The U.S. reported 161,934 new cases on Tuesday, and is now averaging over 158,000 new daily cases over the past seven days, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country also reported 1,707 deaths, the most in one day since May.
- Ohio is imposing a nightly 10 p.m. curfew for businesses that will last three weeks and perhaps longer, depending on the trajectory of the virus within the state, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) announced Tuesday.
- Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in and around Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones plans to continue to allow tens of thousands of fans to attend home games.
- Leaders of three major medical associations urged President Donald Trump to cooperate with the incoming Biden administration on the pandemic response, saying data and information need “to be shared to save countless lives.”