Latest Pennsylvania, New Jersey to hold COVID-19 briefings today
Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will offer coronavirus updates on Monday as cases and hospitalizations continue to climb.
Judith Persichilli, New Jersey’s top health official, won’t take part in today’s briefing because she is in self-isolation due to a positive COVID-19 test withing the Department of Health. Taking her place Monday will be Edward Lifshitz, the medical director of the state’s Communicable Disease Service.
Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Pennsylvania, 11:30 p.m.: Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine and acting Secretary of Education Noe Ortega, live-streamed via the department’s Facebook account and available on the state’s website via livestream.
- New Jersey, 12:00 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
New Jersey to further restrict outdoor gatherings, ban indoor high school sports
Indoor youth and high school sports in New Jersey will be banned this Friday for the rest of the year, and the limit of people allowed to gather outdoors will be reduced to 25 from 150, both efforts to suppress an ongoing surge of new cases of the coronavirus.
New Jersey Gov Murphy is expected to announce the latest restrictions Monday at his regular news briefing. The details, first reported by NJ.com, were confirmed by members of Murphy’s staff. The new restriction on outdoor gatherings will begin on Monday
The new sports guidelines will not affect professional sports. Outdoor sports will still be allowed, but only 25 spectators will be able to attend games and practices. The sports restrictions will go into effect on Friday.
Murphy is expected to release more details this afternoon. In recent weeks, he has said that he couldn’t rule out the possibility of broader shutdown orders if cases and deaths continue to increase.
— Allison Steele
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective preventing serious illness during trial, company says
Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection against the virus.
Moderna created its shots with the U.S. National Institutes of Health and already had a hint they were working, but the company said it got the final needed results over the weekend that suggest the vaccine is more than 94% effective.
Of 196 COVID-19 cases so far in its huge U.S. study, 185 were trial participants who received the placebo and 11 who got the real vaccine. The only people who got severely ill — 30 participants, including one who died — had received dummy shots, said Tal Zaks, the company’s chief medical officer.
When he learned the results, “I allowed myself to cry for the first time,” Zaks told The Associated Press. “We have already, just in the trial, have already saved lives. Just imagine the impact then multiplied to the people who can get this vaccine.”
Moderna said the shots’ effectiveness and a good safety record so far — with only temporary, flu-like side effects — mean they meet requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use before the final-stage testing is complete. The European Medicines Agency, Europe’s version of FDA, has signaled it also is open to faster, emergency clearance.
— Associated Press
COVID-19 hospitalizations spiking in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania continues to experience a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations as a new surge of infections is expected over the next few weeks following gatherings for Thanksgiving.
The Department of Health reported 4,405 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sunday, an increase of nearly 2,000 over just the past two weeks alone. At the height of the spring surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,763. 474 people were on ventilators Sunday, the most since mid-May.
The number of new hospital admissions is expected to keep climbing over the next month due to holiday gatherings, though we won’t know the real impact of Thanksgiving until we get closer to Christmas.
“When you look at people who are hospitalized today, they were infected two weeks ago, maybe more,” Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN Sunday. “And then it takes usually another week for folks to succumb to the illness.”
Pennsylvania is now averaging nearly 6,800 new cases a day, and the test positivity rate has increased to 11.7% from 9.6% last week and 6.8% two weeks ago, according to state data.
Here’s where things stand through Monday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department (though recent data is expected to be lower due to lab closures for Thanksgiving):
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 6,794 new cases a day, a 7% increase over last week’s average (6,357 a day) and 204% higher than last month’s average (2,235 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 4,019 new cases a day, a 5% increase over last week’s average (3,821 a day) and 152% higher than last month’s average (1,595 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 493 new cases a day, a 15% increase over last week’s average (429 a day) and 197% higher than last month’s average (166 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Fauci and other health experts urge Americans to take restrictive measures as deaths near record levels
America’s top infectious-disease expert sounded the alarm Sunday, warning of a “surge superimposed upon” a surge of coronavirus cases over the coming weeks due to Thanksgiving travel and celebrations.
Anthony Fauci and other experts urged Americans to take aggressive action as the December holidays loom to mitigate the surge overwhelming hospitals across the country. As the number of coronavirus-related deaths per day rose to its highest point since April, Fauci and others highlighted the importance of complying with mask mandates and physical distancing.
“It’s going to get worse over the next several weeks, but the actions that we take in the next several days will determine how bad it is or whether or not we continue to flatten our curve,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Fox News on Sunday.
The number of coronavirus-related deaths are nearing record levels in the United States not seen since the spring. About 95,000 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, according to Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health and human services. Roughly 20 percent of all hospitalized people have COVID-19, he added.
Asked on CNN’s State of the Union if the United States could reach 4,000 deaths per day in the aftermath of a record number of travelers, Giroir said that he couldn’t project how much the weekend may have exacerbated spread of the virus.
“But, remember, we’re not passive bystanders,” Firoir added. “If we do the right thing — universal mask-wearing, avoiding indoor spaces, crowded bars, restaurants, indoors, all those [sorts] of things — we can still flatten this.”
— Washington Post
Pennsylvania lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting: AP Source
A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on Sunday.
Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) had gone to the White House last Wednesday with like-minded Republican state lawmakers shortly after a four-hour-plus public meeting that Mastriano helped host in Gettysburg — maskless — to discuss efforts to overturn president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the state.
Trump told Mastriano that White House medical personnel would take care of him, his son and his son’s friend, who were also there for the Oval Office meeting and tested positive. The meeting continued after Mastriano and the others left, the person said.
All participants in Wednesday’s meeting took COVID-19 tests, but the positive results were not announced until they were in the West Wing of the White House, the person said.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private session because the matter is politically sensitive.
— Associated Press
Weekend roundup: Delaware toughens food court restrictions following Black Friday photos
- Delaware imposed a 100 person limit on food courts Saturday after photos circulated on social media showing a packed food court at the Christiana Mall on Black Friday.
- The U.S. reported more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 27th consecutive day Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University. Overall, more than 13.4 million Americans have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 266,000 have died.
- Moderna will submit its COVID-19 vaccine for an emergency use authorization Monday, the company announced. Moderna said the drug appeared to reduce the chance of illness by 94.5%. Pfizer submitted its vaccine for regulatory approval to the Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 20.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee on immunization practices will meet Tuesday to vote on coronavirus vaccine priority rankings, according to the Washington Post. Health-care workers and nursing home residents are likely to be the first to receive the vaccine once it has been approved.
- Delaware Gov. John Carney said in a statement Sunday he has canceled all public events this week “out of an abundance of caution” after a top official tested positive for coronavirus.