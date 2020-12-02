Latest COVID-19 outbreak infects more than half of inmates at Pa. prison for elderly and infirm
The State Correctional Institution Laurel Highlands, housed in a former state psychiatric hospital, is part prison, part long-term-care facility for many of the oldest and sickest men in Pennsylvania’s prisons. Now, it’s the epicenter of a COVID-19 outbreak tearing across the state prison system.
In the last month, 444 prisoners at Laurel Highlands — more than half its population — have tested positive. That’s in addition to 49 confirmed cases among staff. Eight men incarcerated there have died of COVID-19 just since mid-November.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections said the prison’s mitigation plan is working, and the death rate is a fraction of what’s befallen those in long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania. By the DOC’s count, the majority of Laurel Highlands prisoners have recovered, while 116 are still sick.
But observers called the outbreak at Laurel Highlands a worst-case scenario.
“Laurel Highlands is the medical facility for the DOC, housing the heart and lung machines, the dialysis machines,” said John Hargreaves, who oversees monitoring for the nonprofit Pennsylvania Prison Society, though those in-person visits have been on hold since March. “As you stroll through the prison you see all these wheelchairs, and a lot of inmates are what are called pushers. Their job is to push inmates in wheelchairs.”
Britain authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
British officials authorized a COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Wednesday, green-lighting the world’s first shot against the virus that’s backed by rigorous science and taking a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, which licenses drugs in the U.K., recommended the vaccine could be used after it reviewed the results of clinical trials that showed the vaccine was 95% effective overall — and that it also offered significant protection for older people, among those most at risk of dying from the disease. But the vaccine remains experimental while final testing is done.
Pfizer said it would immediately begin shipping limited supplies to the U.K. — and has been gearing up for even wider distribution if given a similar nod by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a decision expected as early as next week.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called the U.K. decision “a historic moment.”
COVID-19 deaths rise in Pa. as U.S. sets record for hospitalizations
The U.S. reported nearly 2,600 new deaths on Tuesday as the country continues to grapple with the impact of widespread transmission of COVID-19.
The 2,597 deaths were reported nationwide, and the country is now averaging over 1,400 deaths a day over the past seven days, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. Near 37,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in November, the deadliest month since the first peak of the pandemic began to subside in May.
Pennsylvania reported 180 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the highest single-day death count since May. New Jersey reported 90 deaths.
“I have no doubt that we’re going to see a climbing death toll... and that’s a horrific and tragic place to be,” Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation, told the Associated Press. “It’s going to be a very dark couple of weeks.”
98,691 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It’s the fifth time in six days that number has surpassed 90,000, with that number expected to rise more as the U.S. suffers through a long winter until a vaccine becomes available to most Americans.
South Dakota, Nevada, and Indiana lead the county in per capita hospitalizations, with more than 500 patients per million residents. The situation is so bad in northern Nevada that some intensive care patients are being transferred to hospitals in Idaho, Utah, California, and Arizona, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.
Is shopping in stores still safe during the pandemic?
There are ways to reduce risk, but health experts advise avoid shopping in stores when possible until infection rates lower.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says holiday shopping in crowded stores is a “higher risk” activity and that people should limit any in-person shopping, including at supermarkets.
Instead, the agency recommends shopping online, visiting outdoor markets or using curbside pickup, where workers bring orders to your car.
If you need to enter a store, go during off hours when there will likely be fewer people. Wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
Try to spend as little time inside the store as possible, says Dr. Isaac Weisfuse, a public health expert at Cornell University.
“You just want to go in and out,” he says. “Get your shopping done and move on.”
Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when you leave, and then wash your hands with soap and water when you get home.
The plastic barriers between customers and cashiers also might not block all droplets from an infected person, Weisfuse says. If the air in a store feels stuffy, he says that’s a sign of poor ventilation, and you should leave.
Wednesday morning round-up: Republicans silent after state senator tests positive after maskless event
- Republican leadership in Pennsylvania remains silent after a state senator tested positive for COVID-19 after a maskless election event in Gettysburg last week
- The first doses of a coronavirus vaccine should be given to an estimated 21 million health-care workers and 3 million residents and staff of nursing homes and other long-term-care facilities, a federal advisory panel recommended Tuesday afternoon.
- As the coronavirus robs people of their sense of smell, scented candles are getting increasingly negative reviews.
- Angelina Friedman, a 102-year-old nursing home resident in Westchester County, N.Y., has not survived COVID-19 twice. She also survived the 1918 pandemic as a child. “My mother is a survivor,” her daughter Joanne Merola told WPIX. “She survived miscarriages, internal bleeding and cancer.”