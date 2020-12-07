Latest New COVID-19 gathering restrictions go into effect in New Jersey
New, lower limits on outdoor gatherings in New Jersey goes into effect on Monday morning. Gov. Phil Murphy announced last week that the limit would be cut to 25 on Monday. The limit had been 500, then was reduced to 150 in November.
“While there is generally less risk associated with outdoor gatherings, it is appropriate to reduce the outdoor gatherings limit in our state to no more than 25 people to prevent increased transmission through super-spreading events and large community gatherings,” according to Murphy’s executive order.
— Andrew Maykuth
COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 57% in Pa. as new cases keep climbing
Pennsylvania continues to experience a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations as the commonwealth continues to reel from the post-Thanksgiving surge in new infections experts warned would be coming.
The Department of Health reported 5,300 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sunday evening, an increase of nearly 2,000 patients over just the past two weeks alone, a jump of 57%. At the height of the spring surge, COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked at 2,763. 587 people were on ventilators Sunday, the most since the beginning of May.
Pennsylvania reported over 20,000 new cases over the weekend, and is now averaging nearly 9,000 new cases a day, according to an Inquirer analysis. The test positivity rate increased to 14.4% last week, up from 11.7% the prior week and 9.6% two weeks before, according to state data.
Across the river, 3,241 patients were hospitalized in New Jersey Sunday evening, the most since mid-May. The state reported over 11,000 new cases over the weekend, and is now averaging over 4,800 new cases a day over the past seven days.
“These numbers speak for themselves,” Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter Sunday. “Mask up. Social distance. Wash your hands. Avoid gatherings.”
In Delaware, COVID-19 hospitalizations topped 300 for the first time since April
— Rob Tornoe
Two South Jersey schools shift back to remote learning
With COVID-19 cases mounting, two South Jersey schools on Sunday announced plans to shift from in-person classes to remote learning for students and teachers until early January.
Washington Township School Superintendent Joseph N. Bollendorf said his Gloucester County district had 236 new virus cases last week and a larger surge is expected this week. There have been dozen of new cases, 41 just on Sunday, he said.
“Despite our best intentions to keep our schools open as much as possible we are losing the battle to do so,” Bollendorf wrote in a letter to parents Sunday. “Each day, in some cases, each hour, brings new cases that is making it nearly impossible to staff many of our schools.
Bollendorf said the district will pivot to full remote instruction until Jan. 11. He said he was hopeful that any surge linked to the forthcoming holiday will have eased to allow schools to reopen.
Meanwhile, Deptford Schools Chief Arthur Dietz also said his district has scrapped plans to resume hybrid in-person instruction on Monday and will continue remote learning through Jan. 8. Even with virtual learning last week, the district had 24 reported positive cases and numerous staff members recently had to quarantine because of exposure to those infected with the virus, he said.
— Melanie Burney
U.S. death rate reaches levels not seen since April
With a COVID-19 vaccine perhaps just days away in the U.S., most of California headed into another lockdown Sunday because of the surging outbreak and top health officials warned Americans that this is no time to let their guard down.
“The vaccine’s critical,” Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “But it’s not going to save us from this current surge. Only we can save us from this current surge.”
Deaths per day have surged to an average of more than 2,160, a level last seen during the dark days in April, when the outbreak was centered around New York. The number of Americans in the hospital with the coronavirus topped 100,000 for the first time over the past few days.
Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner, warned on CBS’ Face the Nation that the U.S. death toll could be approaching 400,000 by the end of January.
“As bad as things are right now,” he said, “they’re going to get a lot worse.”
In California, the first place to enact a statewide lockdown last spring, new stay-at-home orders took effect Sunday night in Southern California, much of the San Francisco Bay Area and other areas.
The new rules in the state of 40 million people prohibit residents from gathering with those outside their household. Retailers including supermarkets and shopping centers can operate with just 20% capacity, while restaurant dining, hair salons, movie theaters, museums and playgrounds must shut down.
— Associated Press
Monday morning roundup: Ex-congressman proposes $1,500 payment for getting vaccine
- Former Rep. John Delaney (D., Md.) thinks the U.S. government should pay people $1,500 in exchange for receiving the coronavirus vaccine. “The faster we get 75% of this country vaccinated, the faster we end COVID and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney said on CNBC late last week. “We have to create, in my judgment, an incentive for people to really accelerate their thinking about taking the vaccine.”
- Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.
- President-elect Joe Biden has selected Rochelle Walensky, the chief of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, as his director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Politico. Biden has also picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to run the Department of Health and Human Service