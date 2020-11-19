Latest Yue Kee, the legendary Chinese food truck in University City, is closing after 37 years
The Yue Kee food truck has been a beloved fixture on South 38th Street for as long as many Chinese food lovers in University City can remember, slinging spicy Beijing hot noodles and wok-seared eggplant in black bean sauce since Ronald Reagan was president. But the Yue Kee era, sadly, is about to end.
“Time to retire!” chef Tsz Pong told me as he swiftly turned back to a smoking wok to cook my final order of ginger chicken and ma paul tofu recently at Yue Kee, the truck he’s operated for 37 years with wife and co-owner, Bi Pang, across from the Wharton School.
“I plan on ordering food from them every day until their closing,” said David Lee, a longtime Inquirer reader, Walnut Hill resident and Yue Kee regular who alerted me last week to the truck’s impending closing on Nov. 25.
Pong told Lee that COVID-19, which closed the dorms at the University of Pennsylvania and shifted all classes online, had impacted their business dramatically: “He loses money every day.”
— Craig LaBan
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania surpass pandemic highs set in April
As the coronavirus continued its unrelenting spread, more patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania on Wednesday than ever before, surpassing the state’s late April peak.
2,904 Pennsylvania residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to state data, an increase of more than 700 patients compared to just last week. About 500 patients were hospitalized two months ago. The previous high was 2,800 on April 27.
New Jersey reported 2,446 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, up from 1,801 this time last week and 844 last month, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. In Delaware, 153 people were hospitalized with the virus, up from 89 at the end of October.
Pennsylvania also reported 110 deaths on Wednesday. Though the death rate is much lower than in the spring surge — while case numbers are now higher — the seven-day average was 46 deaths a day Wednesday, an increase from 22 on Nov. 1, according to Inquirer data analysis.
New Jersey reported 27 deaths on Wednesday. The state was averaging 24 deaths per day, an increase from 10 a day on Nov. 1.
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele, Erin McCarthy, and Rob Tornoe
Cases continue to soar in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
Pennsylvania reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday for the first time during a pandemic. In just the last seven days, more than 38,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive. That’s about enough people to fill the Wells Fargo Center — twice.
New Jersey reported more than 4,000 cases on Wednesday, with more than 26,000 people testing positive in the last week.
“There is no way to sugarcoat any of these numbers,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said during a press briefing on Wednesday. “They are not good, and they are trending worse.”
Here’s where things stand with cases through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 5,498 new cases a day, a 50% increase over last week’s average (3,672 a day) and 270% higher than last month’s average (1,482 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 3,584 new cases a day, a 37% increase over last week’s average (2,605 a day) and 248% higher than last month’s average (1,029 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 349 new cases a day, a 35% increase over last week’s average (258 a day) and 168% higher than last month’s average (130 a day).
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele, Erin McCarthy, and Rob Tornoe
Thursday morning roundup: U.S. surpasses 250,000 COVID-19 deaths
- More than 250,000 Americans have now died of the coronavirus, according to numbers reported Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. reported 170,161 new cases and 1,848 deaths on Wednesday, and is now averaging 161,165 new cases a day and 1,222 reported deaths a day over the past seven days.
- Americans are once again lining up for hours for coronavirus tests and waiting days to get the results, according to the Washington Post. The situation is probably only going to get worse as people try to get tested ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings.
- The NFL toughened its COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday as several Las Vegas Raiders players were forced to quarantine for five days.
- Harris County in Texas — where Houston is located — sent out an emergency text alert to all 4.7 million of its residents Wednesday asking them to cancel their holiday gatherings and get tested.