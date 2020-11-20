Latest New COVID-19 restrictions, ban on indoor dining go into effect in Philly today
New COVID-19 restrictions in Philadelphia that ban indoor gatherings, close gyms, museums and other venues, and shut down indoor dining go into effect today at 5 p.m., and will remain in place until at least Jan. 1, city officials said.
The guidance closes indoor restaurant dining, gyms, and museums starting on Friday, in addition to banning indoor gatherings. It also requires high schools and colleges to hold classes virtually, bans fans at sporting events, and requires office workers to operate remotely except when impossible. Outdoor restaurant dining can continue, but diners can only eat with members of their own households.
Barber shops and salons, retail stores, and hotels will be permitted to remain open, with safety measures in place such as reduced capacity and mask requirements. Construction work can continue, and elementary and middle schools and day cares can operate in-person. Religious institutions will be permitted to remain open with reduced density, but online-only services are encouraged.
Health Commissioner Thomas Farley urged surrounding counties in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey to join Philadelphia in enacting similar measures, saying earlier this week, “We all use the same hospitals. We all interact with each other.”
The new restrictions come as new COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia continue to be higher than at any point in the past eight months. The city averaged 849 new cases per day last week, far exceeding any other week’s daily average since March. Farley said Thursday the city also had the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 tests since May, at 11.7%
“If we do this right, our businesses will recover faster because the epidemic wave will subside sooner,” Farley said, later adding: “A vaccine will be available in the coming months. We simply need to tide ourselves over until then.”
— Justine McDaniel and Laura McCrystal
Hospitals filling with COVID-19 patients in Pa. and South Jersey
Alarms sounded around the region Thursday. Hospitals are filling in Camden County as cases rise in South Jersey, officials said. Delaware County hospitals are diverting patients, and county leaders asked the state to enact stricter mitigation measures.
2,952 Pennsylvania residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to state data, an increase of more than 750 patients compared to just last week. About 500 patients were hospitalized two months ago, and the previous high was 2,800 on April 27.
Across the river, New Jersey reported 2,471 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Thursday, up from 1827 this time last week and 852 last month, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. In Delaware, 165 people were hospitalized with the virus, up from 106 this time last month.
Pennsylvania also reported 116 deaths on Thursday, the highest amount since late May and the second day in a row over 100.
— Rob Tornoe
Cases continue to soar in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Pennsylvania reported more than 7,000 new cases Thursday, breaking its record for the third straight day. In just two weeks, the commonwealth has gone from an average of 2,500 new cases a day to 5,700 cases a day, according to an Inquirer analysis of state data.
Case numbers in Pennsylvania have skyrocketed: The commonwealth reported more than 3,000 new cases in one day for the first time on Nov. 6, more than 4,000 the next day, more than 5,000 five days later on Nov. 12, and more than 6,000 on Wednesday before topping 7,000 Thursday.
New Jersey on Thursday reported 4,320 new cases and 38 deaths. The Garden State has averaged 3,858 additional cases per day over the last seven days, and 2,471 people were hospitalized there as of Thursday.
Here’s where things stand through Thursday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 5,732 new cases a day, a 42% increase over last week’s average (4,041 a day) and 270% higher than last month’s average (1,549 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 3,824 new cases a day, a 35% increase over last week’s average (2,824 a day) and 262% higher than last month’s average (1,056 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 372 new cases a day, a 45% increase over last week’s average (256 a day) and 170% higher than last month’s average (138 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Philadelphia restaurant owners sue Mayor Kenney on indoor-dining ban
A group of Philadelphia restaurant owners on Thursday filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Jim Kenney alleging that his order to prohibit indoor dining because of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases violates their constitutional rights and will devastate them financially.
The 11-page complaint argues that Kenney’s restrictions, which were announced this week and take effect at restaurants on Friday at 5 p.m., are arbitrary and not supported by evidence that they will help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“COVID-19 does not distinguish between the indoor airspace of other businesses that Defendants, Mayor Kenney and the City of Philadelphia, are allowing to remain operational, such as national big-box chain retailers (e.g. Walmart; Target; Home Depot), and small mom-and-pop businesses, such as barber shops, salons, and day-care centers, in addition to other indoor businesses such as banks, real estate operations, and the Philadelphia court system,” the complaint says.
“The edicts of the ‘Safer at Home’ policies have no relation to nor bearing upon the conduct of business, liberty, and other constitutional rights,” the lawsuit says.
Attorney Brian E. Fritz, who is representing the restaurant owners, said he would make an additional filing on Friday seeking emergency relief.
“We hope a hearing on that will be scheduled promptly. We should have a better sense tomorrow,” Fritz said in an email Thursday evening.
The plaintiff in the lawsuit is identified as “Philadelphia Restaurant Owners Against Lockdown, LLC.” Individual restaurants and owners are not named.
Deana Gamble, spokesperson for Kenney, said in an email: “We are still reviewing the lawsuit. But the prohibition on indoor dining is a critical part of our strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19 at a time when infection rates are surging and hospitalization rates are dangerously spiking. As Dr. Farley noted today, these restrictions are temporary. Death is permanent.”
— Robert Moran
Friday morning roundup: Fauci says COVID-19 deniers will be a ‘real problem’
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said it will be a “real problem” convincing people who believe COVID-19 isn’t a threat to get vaccinated. “Despite a quarter million deaths, despite more than 11 million infections, despite 150,000 new infections a day, they don’t believe it’s real,” Fauci said Thursday during a conversation with The Hastings Center
- California has issued a nightly curfew on all nonessential activities at 10 a.m. in most counties in an attempt to combat the spread of the virus within the state. The limited stay at home order will last until at least Dec. 21. The move came as Los Angeles County reported 5,031 new cases, the biggest one-day increase on record.
- Hospitals in at least 25 states are critically short of nurses, doctors, and other staff as coronavirus cases surge across the United States, according to the industry’s trade association and a tally conducted by STAT.