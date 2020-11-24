Latest Atlantic City casino earnings fell 37% in the third quarter amid pandemic limits
Atlantic City’s casinos saw their collective profits fall by more than 37% in the third quarter of this year as they reopened with capacity limits and costly measures designed to stem the coronavirus pandemic.
In figures released Monday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement, each of the nine casinos still reported a gross operating profit. But for eight of them, that profit was less than it was in the third quarter of last year, when there was no pandemic and casinos were operating at full capacity.
The casinos collectively earned $150.5 million during July, August and September, down from $239.6 million a year ago.
Only one casino, the Ocean Casino Resort, increased its operating profit in the third quarter, from $10.2 million last year to $24.4 million this year.
— The Associated Press
Fauci says he predicts ‘we’ll start approaching normal’ in late 2021
Kaiser Health News sat down with the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, to ask him questions about how Americans might expect to live in the next six to nine months. How should we behave? And what should the next administration do?
Asked about when people will be able to throw away our masks, Fauci said he foresees public health measures continuing even after people get vaccinated. “But we’ll start approaching normal — if the overwhelming majority of people take the vaccine — as we get into the third or fourth quarter [of 2021],” he added.
For now, Fauci called bars “really problematic,” and said the safety of using public transportation depends on your own risk factors. He wouldn’t feel comfortable being in a restaurant, especially at full capacity, in “a hot zone,” but he does occasionally get his hair cut by someone wearing a mask while he also wears one.
He said he will trust approved vaccines since they will get the OK from career scientists and advisory boards that have no political allegiances.
And if he could devise a national testing plan?
He said it’d focus on “surveillance testing. Literally flooding the system with tests. Getting a home test that you could do yourself, that’s highly sensitive and highly specific. And you know why that would be terrific? Because if you decided that you wanted to have a small gathering with your mother-in-law and father-in-law and a couple of children, and you had a test right there.”
— Kaiser Health News
Pa. nursing homes to be shielded from coronavirus-related lawsuits
Pennsylvania lawmakers on Friday passed a coronavirus liability shield for nursing homes, hospitals, and a collection of other businesses, providing protection from lawsuits long sought by the chronically underfunded long-term care industry as it struggles to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation, decried by advocates for the elderly, would eliminate liability for damages or personal injury related to COVID-19 unless gross negligence, recklessness, willful misconduct, or intentional harm can be shown “by clear and convincing evidence.”
Rep. John Hershey, a Republican from central Pennsylvania, praised the bill as offering protection for businesses, schools, nursing homes and others from frivolous lawsuits. “Businesses deserve protection from lawsuits where no party is at fault for injuries or damages. They don’t need to be burdened with court costs and protracted legal battles when they are operating in good faith,” Hershey said.
Currently, 28 states provide homes with immunity from civil liability, including New Jersey, which also shields nursing homes from criminal liability, according to Sam Brooks, a program manager with Consumer Voice, an national advocacy group for high-quality, long-term care.
— Harold Brubaker
Coronavirus hospitalizations in U.S. break record for 14th straight day
Monday was another record-setting day inside U.S. hospitals, which reported more coronavirus inpatients than at any other time in the pandemic — continuing an ominous, nearly monthlong streak of fast-rising numbers.
Facilities across the country reported at least 85,700 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data compiled and analyzed by The Washington Post. Concurrent increases in the numbers of coronavirus patients in intensive care units and on ventilators show that the most serious cases are also climbing at a dangerous clip.
These numbers are all rising at a potentially perilous time for Americans. Even as the virus spreads, more people are traveling and planning to spend winter holidays with family or friends outside their immediate circles, increasing the potential of further spread.
The crisis is most acute in the Plains states and the Upper Midwest, where on-the-ground accounts and the data tell a dire story. The Dakotas, Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri and Montana lead the nation in people hospitalized per capita, according to The Post’s analysis.
Many of those same states also lead the country in new virus deaths per capita — the fatal conclusion of progressing trends that epidemiologists have warned about for months: First the cases rise, then hospitalizations follow and, finally, an increase in deaths.
Some of the hardest-hit states — the same that led the fall surge — have seen a recent and slight decline in new infections. This is a possible signal that cases there may be beginning to level off, though it is unclear how holiday travel and interaction will affect the numbers.
— Washington Post
As cases and hospitalizations rise, Pa. prepares for the potential for overburdened hospitals
Pennsylvania announced new COVID-19 restrictions Monday — including a ban on restaurants and bars from serving alcohol on the night before Thanksgiving — in an attempt to limit a spike in infections that has already filled hospital beyond pandemic highs set back in the spring.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Monday hospitals in the northeastern part of the state are struggling with bed availability, and warned that the commonwealth could run out of intensive care beds by next week. As a result, Levine also announced a measure that would trigger intervention from the Wolf administration if a region’s hospitals became overburdened by the fall resurgence of the virus.
As hospitalizations have soared, 545 Pennsylvania residents died of the virus last week. Statewide, the test positivity rate reached a fall high of 11%, meaning more than one in every 10 people tested for the virus were found to have it.
“The commonwealth is in a precarious place right now,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “We need to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to save lives.”
Here’s where things stand in terms of cases through Monday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 6,398 new cases a day, a 27% increase over last week’s average (5,045 a day) and 109% higher than last month’s average (1,769 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 4,039 new cases a day, a 14% increase over last week’s average (3,549 a day) and 233% higher than last month’s average (1,211 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 424 new cases a day, a 30% increase over last week’s average (327 a day) and 205% higher than last month’s average (139 a day).
— Justine McDaniel, Erin McCarthy, and Rob Tornoe
Tuesday morning roundup: Vaccine distribution to be complex
- A Monday meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a key committee that will advise the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on who should get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, demonstrated just how complicated it will be to get the vaccine into the arms of millions of people.
- Starting Monday, police officers in Boise, Idaho can issue citations or arrest individuals for failing to wear a face mask.
- Four NHL players on the Las Vegas Golden Knights have tested positive for the coronavirus, marking the largest outbreak in the professional hockey league since March.
- Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is out for rest of season with a heart inflammation issue linked to COVID-19.
- Pope Francis called anti-mask protesters “people who are victims only in their own imagination” and “who live off grievance, thinking only of themselves,” and makes allusions to President Trump’s coronavirus response in his new book, NPR reports.
- Australian airliner Qantas said it expects to ask all international travelers to show proof of a coronavirus vaccination before flying, a requirement it anticipates will be “a common theme across the industry,” the CEO said.