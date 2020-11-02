Latest At Trump rally, cries of ‘Fire Fauci’
President Donald Trump suggested he might fire Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, after Election Day on Tuesday.
“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election,” Trump told a crowd of supporters as they chanted “Fire Fauci!” at a rally in Florida on Sunday. “I appreciate the advice.”
Later in the speech, Trump called Fauci “a nice guy” but baselessly claimed “he’s been wrong a lot.”
Trump technically doesn’t have the ability to fire Fauci under federal law, but could order his political appointees to dismiss him as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, according to CNN. Though Fauci could appeal the dismissal.
Fauci has said in the past he won’t resign over friction with the Trump administration, and will remain in his current role to oversee the deployment of a COVID-19 vaccine.
— Rob Tornoe
COVID-19 spikes in Pennsylvania and New Jersey continue
Pennsylvania reported 15,374 new COVID-19 cases last week through Saturday, the most of any week during the pandemic and over 3,600 more cases than the week ended Oct. 24 (11,679 cases) as a spike in new infections continued.
A surge in cases in New Jersey also continued to grow last week, while Delaware began to see an uptick in new cases after remaining largely flat throughout October.
Here’s where things stand through Monday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 2,201 new cases a day, a 32% increase over last week’s average (1,668 a day) and about 115% higher than last month’s average (1,025 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,607 new cases a day, a 33% increase over last week’s average (1,208 a day) and 141% higher than last month’s average (665 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 166 new cases a day, a 34% increase over last week’s average (124 a day) and 18% higher than last month’s average (140 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Hospitalizations in Pa. and N.J. have doubled over past month
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also continues to the rise across the region, though numbers remain far below pandemic highs set back in April and death rates have remained relatively stable over the last few months.
Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have seen the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations more than double in October, while hospitalizations are up 69% in Delaware.
Here’s how hospitalizations look across the tri-state area as of Sunday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: 1,267 hospitalizations, up nearly 15% compared to this time last week (1,104 hospitalizations) and up 110% compared to this time last month (603 hospitalizations)
- New Jersey: 1,104 hospitalizations, up 27% compared to this time last week (868 hospitalizations) and up 130% compared to this time last month (480 hospitalizations)
- Delaware: 102 hospitalizations, flat compared to this time last week and up 24% compared to this time last month (82hospitalizations)
— Rob Tornoe
Weekend roundup: Fauci sounds off, praises Biden for taking COVID-19 ‘seriously’
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic and said former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign “is taking it seriously from a public health perspective.”
- Fauci also had tough words for Scott Atlas, a neuroradiologist who is now Trump’s top advisor on COVID-19 and advocates for letting the virus spread among young people and eliminating pandemic restrictions. “I have real problems with that guy,” Fauci said of Atlas. “He’s a smart guy who’s talking about things that I believe he doesn’t have any real insight or knowledge or experience in. He keeps talking about things that when you dissect it out and parse it out, it doesn’t make any sense.”
- NPR obtained hospital data kept from the public by the Department of Health and Human services that shows which facilities and communities are reaching capacity due to COVID-19 spikes.
- England announced new lockdown measures that will shut down bars, restaurants, gyms, and other non-essential businesses until at least early December due to a spike in new cases.