Latest New Jersey likely to impose new coronavirus restrictions Monday, Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was likely to impose some new coronavirus restrictions later today.
Asked on CNBC Monday morning about imposing restrictions again, Murphy said, “We’ll take some steps later today, but they won’t come close to what we were doing in the spring."
”This is not a lockdown, but this is tweaking our parameters around the edges," Murphy said. He cited three examples where he said officials may announce later Monday they were “going to shave at the edges:” Bars, late-night restaurants and multi-state high school indoor sport tournaments.
“My guess is later today we’re going to shave at the edges,” Murphy said. “For instance we’ve seen if you sit at a bar there’s a much higher likelihood of a transmission."
”Restaurants that stay open late," he said, have been associated with transmissions.
Also, he said, at “indoor sports, we’ve seen transmissions, [as well as at] multi-state tournaments. Those are the sort of things we’re looking at in the near term.”
Private settings also continue to be a problem, he said.
“Battle against that fatigue,” he said. “We have a six-month window basically to keep this thing at check.”
— Amy Rosenberg
Monday’s coronavirus briefings
Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will offer coronavirus updates on Wednesday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Pennsylvania, 11:30 a.m.: Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine, live-streamed via the department’s Facebook account and available on the state’s website via livestream.
- New Jersey, 1:00 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.
Monday’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent: This interim analysis, from an independent data monitoring board, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people in the U.S. and five other countries.
Pfizer Inc. did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual.
“We’re in a position potentially to be able to offer some hope,” Dr. Bill Gruber, Pfizer’s senior vice president of clinical development, told The Associated Press. “We’re very encouraged.”
Authorities have stressed it’s unlikely any vaccine will arrive much before the end of the year, and limited initial supplies will be rationed.
— Associated Press
Penn doctor joins Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force
President-elect Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his coronavirus task force, a group made up entirely of doctors and health experts, signaling his intent to seek a science-based approach to bring the raging pandemic under control
One of the members of the task force is Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, an oncologist and chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania.
Emanuel, the brother of former Chicago mayor Rahm and entertainment agent Ari, has been with Penn since 2011. The frequent New York Times contributor is one of the country’s foremost experts on COVID-19 policy and has been critical of President Donald Trump’s approach to the virus.
In a recent Inquirer Live event with Inquirer foreign affairs columnist Trudy Rubin, Emanuel laid out advice for how a Biden administration should take the coronavirus.
1. “Start with communications.”
“You need a clear message,” says Emanuel, “with the president embodying the message,” as Biden does with mask-wearing. “It needs to be depoliticized with scientists and public health officials coming forward.”
2. “There must be a management strategy, with the locus in the White House.”
“You need to upgrade or even create the technology for testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations,” says Emanuel. In Taiwan, which has one of the best records in the world in fighting the virus, and hardly any deaths, the country issues electronic health cards that provide real-time data.
3. “You need funding from Congress.”
Emanuel says this is key so the public isn’t tempted to break regulations and can afford to get tested.
4. “Build public trust.”
Although Trump has ramped up efforts to produce a vaccine, polls show the bulk of Americans might not take it because they don’t trust it will be safe. Emanuel says the process must be transparent and endorsed by top scientists.
Other members of the task force Include Atul Gawande, a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School who is a prolific author, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Julie Morita, who is based in Princeton, NJ.
—Rob Tornoe, Washington Post
COVID-19 case numbers in Pa. and N.J. continue to skyrocket
Pennsylvania is now averaging nearly double the amount of new COVID-19 cases than it was during the peak of the pandemic in April, as the number of infections continues to skyrocket.
The commonwealth is averaging nearly 3,000 new cases a day, and set a new record on Saturday with the most new infections in a single day — 4,035 new cases.
Things aren’t much better across the river in New Jersey, which is now averaging 2,100 new COVID-19 cases a day, a 211% increase compared to this time last month.
After managing to keep case numbers flat through much of October, infection rates are also rising in Delaware, which reported 320 new cases on Saturday — the most in one day since mid-May.
Here’s where things stand through Saturday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 2,994 new cases a day, a 34% increase over last week’s average (2,235 a day) and 184% higher than last month’s average (1,055 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 2,100 new cases a day, a 39% increase over last week’s average (1,507 a day) and 211% higher than last month’s average (675 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 187 new cases a day, a 18% increase over last week’s average (158 a day) and 35% higher than last month’s average (138 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Record-breaking wave of coronavirus cases continues to sweep the nation
A record-breaking wave of coronavirus cases continued across the United States on Sunday, and unsettled public health officials and politicians warned of a holiday season filled with increased hospitalizations and deaths.
It took only 10 days for the country to move from 9 million cases to what is expected to be its 10 millionth case Monday. By comparison, it took more than three months for the country to go from no cases to 1 million in late April.
The country’s seven-day new case average was more than 100,000 for the first time. In five of the past seven days, more than 1,000 deaths were recorded.
On Sunday, more than 107,607 cases were reported.
More than half of states reported a new high for their seven-day average of cases, including Maryland, for the first time since early May.
The virus has been spreading fastest in the Great Lakes and Mountain West states, with North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin leading the way. For nearly a month, Ohio has each day set a new high in its seven-day new case average.
— Washington Post
Top N.J. health official worried that vaccine’s distribution could be impacted by surge in new cases
With Anthony Fauci and other medial expects optimistic about the potential approval of a COVID-19 vaccine, a top health official in New Jersey is worried about a new spike in cases impacting the state’s ability to vaccinate people.
“My biggest fear is that we’re dealing with a surge in our hospitals, in our emergency rooms, at the same time we’re trying to vaccinate,” Judith Persichilli, the commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Health, said during an interview that aired Sunday on 60 Minutes. "And the hospitals will have to spend their time taking care of people, and that will impact the staffing of vaccine sites within our hospitals, which we rely on.
New Jersey’s goal is to vaccinate 4.7 million people, roughly 70% of the New Jersey’s adult population, within six months after a vaccine is made available, Persichilli said. That means inoculating between 60,000 to 80,000 people a day.
Persichilli said the assumption is the state will initially receive about 100,000 doses of the first vaccine once its approved, enough to inoculate 50,000 people if it requires two doses. But that doesn’t come close to covering the 500,000 health care workers and high-risk individuate state has identified.
Another fear Persichilli has is people choosing not to receive the vaccine. She said in a recent survey of 2,000 health care workers, just 60% of physicians and 40% of nurses said they’d line up to be inoculated.
“There’s a lot of vaccine hesitancy,” Persichilli said.
— Rob Tornoe
Weekend roundup: U.S. surpassed 10 million COVID-19 cases
- More than 10 million Americans have now tested positive for COVID-19, with the latest million added in just 10 days, according to the New York Times.
- How will scientists and medical experts know if the COVID-19 vaccines work? It’s a matter of math, biology — and a little luck.
- Flu season is off to a slow start in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and most of the county. COVID-19 precautions may be helping
- The White House was hit with a fresh outbreak of coronavirus cases over the weekend, including Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and five other Trump aides, according to the Washington Post.
- New York’s block-by-block lockdowns are curbing COVID-19. But residents aren’t pleased.
- Scientists are concerned about mutated COVID-19 infections in animals, including mink, dogs, cats, tigers, hamsters, monkeys, and ferrets, according to the New York Times.