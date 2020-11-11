Latest New cases rising everywhere in and around Philly
— John Duchneskie
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States reached an all-time high Tuesday as an unprecedented surge in new cases continues to wreak havoc on local health systems.
A total of 61,964 people were hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19 on Tuesday, more than double the number in September, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Seventeen states reached their current peaks for hospitalizations Tuesday, with the Midwest being hit the hardest.
The city of El Paso, Texas, had 1,076 people hospitalized on Tuesday, more than most states, according to the New York Times. In North Dakota, the pressure on hospitals is so intennse that Gov. Douglas Burgum announced that health care workers who have contracted the virus but are asymptomatic can continue to treat coronavirus patients.
Hospitalization rates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey have more than doubled over the past month, though still remain far below capacity limits. There are now 45% more people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Jersey than there were just last week.
“We are definitely back in the soup,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on MSNBC Tuesday.
Here’s how hospitalizations look across the tristate area as of Wednesday morning, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from the Covid Tracking Project:
- Pennsylvania: 1,938 hospitalizations, up 37% compared to this time last week (1,417 hospitalizations) and up 150% compared to this time last month (773 hospitalizations)
- New Jersey: 1,645 hospitalizations, up 45% compared to this time last week (1,133 hospitalizations) and up 153% compared to this time last month (649 hospitalizations)
- Delaware: 127 hospitalizations, up 19% compared to this time last week (107 hospitalizations) and up 13% compared to this time last month (112 hospitalizations)
— Rob Tornoe
‘These numbers are devastating’: COVID-19 surge worsens in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Philadelphia and Pennsylvania both broke single-day records for new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, and public health officials said people should avoid social gatherings in order to curb the spread and help prevent the need for new restrictions.
Pennsylvania reported more than 4,000 cases for only the second time during the pandemic and New Jersey logged more new infections than it has reported in one day since April 24.
“These numbers are devastating,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe.”
Here’s where COVID-19 cases over the past seven days stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 3,398 new cases a day, a 49% increase over last week’s average (2,346 a day) and 153% higher than last month’s average (1,343 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 2,517 new cases a day, a 53% increase over last week’s average (1,642 a day) and 206% higher than last month’s average (821 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 241 new cases a day, a 43% increase over last week’s average (168 a day) and 81% higher than last month’s average (133 a day).
— Justine McDaniel, Laura McCrystal and Rob Tornoe
With coronavirus cases spiking nationwide, all signs point to a harrowing autumn
As a worrisome summer gives way to a harrowing fall, the nation’s surge of coronavirus cases shows no signs of easing.
On Tuesday, the country hit another one-day record, logging more than 140,000 new coronavirus cases, along with at least 1,403 additional deaths. At least five states, including Missouri and Wisconsin, set single-day highs for fatalities. At least five more, including Illinois and Pennsylvania, set single-day highs for new cases. Almost nowhere in the country are caseloads actually subsiding.
Nearly 62,000 infected Americans currently lie in hospital beds — a number the nation has not experienced since April. More than a dozen states have hit new highs for hospitalizations this month, with many setting records again on Tuesday, according to figures compiled by The Washington Post.
“I’m not sure it disappoints me as much as it scares the hell out of me,” said Michael T. Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy. “This is like one huge coronavirus forest fire, and I don’t think it’s going to spare much human wood out there unless we change our behavior.”
— Washington Post
Wednesday morning roundup: Fauci expects a vaccine for most Americans by April
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said he expects a COVID-19 vaccine to be available to most Americans by April, based on what’s happening with Pfizer’s vaccine candidate.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took a stronger stance in favor of masks on Tuesday, emphasizing that masks protect the people wearing them, rather than just those around them. The agency’s new guidance also notes that numerous studies have demonstrated the benefits of “universal masking policies.”
- California, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota and North Carolina ramped up coronavirus-related restrictions on Tuesday, while Wisconsin’s governor begged residents to stay home and warned of an “urgent” crisis.
- San Francisco is rolling back a number of reopenings, including all indoor dining, as the city grapples with a rise in COVID-19 infections.
— Rob Tornoe and the Washington Post