Latest Over 700,000 Americans seek jobless aid as pandemic escalates
The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, a still-high level but the lowest figure since March and a sign that the job market might be slowly healing.
The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. Cases are rising in 49 states, and deaths are increasing in 39. The nation has now recorded 240,000 virus-related deaths and 10.3 million confirmed infections.
As colder weather sets in and fear of the virus escalates, consumers may turn more cautious about traveling, shopping, dining out and visiting gyms, barber shops and retailers. Companies in many sectors could cut jobs or workers' hours. In recent days, the virus' resurgence has triggered tighter restrictions on businesses, mostly restaurants and bars, in a range of states, including Texas, New York, Maryland, and Oregon.
The number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits fell to 6.8 million, the government said, from 7.2 million. That suggests that more Americans are finding jobs and no longer receiving unemployment aid. But it also indicates that many jobless people have used up their state unemployment aid — which typically expires after six months — and have transitioned to a federal extended benefits program that lasts 13 more weeks.
— Associated Press
New restrictions on restaurants and bars go into effect in New Jersey
Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s “very concerned” New Jersey is at a tipping point as new coronavirus cases continue to rise.
During an interview on the Today show Thursday morning, Murphy warned that COVID-19 metrics are up across the board and “everything is going in the wrong direction.” He also explained why the state is imposing new restrictions starting today, such as requiring restaurants and bars to stop indoor dining service at 10 p.m.
“Restaurants were morphing as the night went on — not in name, but in substance — into clubs. Into lounges. People were letting their guard down, particularly in and around bars,” Murphy said. “We had a lot of bartenders come back testing COVID positive.”
Out-of-state travel for indoor sports for elementary and high school students has been canceled as part of the new restrictions, though college and professional sports aren’t impacted. Indoor seating at bars has also been prohibited.
Murphy said at the moment the state isn’t considering widespread lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus, especially since most of the spread is being driven by people gathering together in private. But he warned that all options remain on the table if the situation continues to worsen.
“We’re getting into a neighborhood that is extremely concerning,” Murphy said.
— Rob Tornoe
Where cases are rising the most in Pennsylvania
Not a single one of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties saw a decline in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, according to an analysis of Department of Health data by the Inquirer.
Bradford County on the New York border saw the greatest spike in cases per capita, reporting 781 new cases per 100,000 residents (for sake of comparison, Philadelphia added 419 cases per 100,000 residents over the same time period). The county had a test positivity rate of 12.1% over the past week, according to the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard, nearly double the state’s rate of 6.9%.
In Southeastern Pennsylvania, Lebanon County has seen the sharpest rise in new cases relative to population, adding 530 new infections per 100,000 people. In the Philadelphia-area, Chester County fared the best, adding just 197 new cases per 100,000 residents.
— Dominique DeMoe and Rob Tornoe
Philadelphia’s weekly average for COVID-19 positive tests jumps 5-fold as cases surge in Pa. and N.J.
Hospitalizations are up on both sides of the Delaware River and around the nation, positive tests are at pandemic highs, and on Wednesday a disheartening resurgence showed that the coronavirus had absolutely no intention of relenting deep into its eighth month of redefining life in America.
“We are entering the most dangerous phase of this pandemic,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley, “and everyone — everyone — needs to take this seriously.”
Philadelphia’s weekly average of daily positive tests was more than 5½ times higher than it was two months ago, according to an Inquirer analysis of data available through Saturday.
And it is likely to be higher in future updates: In just the last two days, based on recent test results, the city reported more than 1,600 cases.
Pennsylvania reported 4,711 positive cases Wednesday, a pandemic high and surpassing the 4,000 plateau for the second consecutive day. New Jersey’s numbers, per capita, were similar: It added more than 3,000 positive tests for a second straight day.
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 3,672 new cases a day, a 51% increase over last week’s average (2,427 a day) and 174% higher than last month’s average (1,339 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 2,517 new cases a day, a 44% increase over last week’s average (1,752 a day) and 185% higher than last month’s average (882 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 241 new cases a day, a 48% increase over last week’s average (163 a day) and 84% higher than last month’s average (131 a day).
— Rob Tornoe and Anthony Wood
As coronavirus soars, U.S. hospitals forced to choose who gets care and who goes home
The coronavirus pandemic is rolling across America like a great crimson wave.
In Illinois, the rate of new infections is so high that a group of doctors sent an urgent letter to the governor. “We’re having to almost decide who gets treatment and who doesn’t,” said one of its leaders.
In Ohio, the rapid spread of the virus has pushed the state health-care system to the brink. Expressing deep concern, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) vowed to enforce his statewide mask mandate and issued new restrictions on social gatherings. “We can’t surrender to this virus. We can’t let it run wild,” he said.
And in Iowa, where a record number of new infections in a day coincided with a record number of deaths, the White House coronavirus task force issued a dire warning about “the unyielding covid spread” throughout the state.
The number of new daily coronavirus cases in the United States jumped from 104,000 a week earlier to more than 143,000 on Wednesday, an all-time high. Nearly every metric is trending in the wrong direction, prompting states to add new restrictions and hospitals to prepare for a potentially dark future.
“We’re at a fairly critical juncture,” said Dave Dillon, a spokesman for the Missouri Hospital Association. The day will soon come when hospital staffing will fall below standards that are normally required, he said.
“While we have beds, those beds are only as good as the staff that you can place around them. There are hospitals at this point that have, at a given time, been unable to do admits,” Dillon said.
— Washington Post
Thursday morning roundup: More members of the White House test positive
- Three more White House staffers, including White House Political Director Brian Jack, have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the latest outbreak among President Trump’s aides and advisers to 12 people, according to the New York Times.
- Rural hospitals can’t afford the ultracold freezers required to store Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which must be stored at -94 degrees Fahrenheit. “It’s the wild west of the supply chain," Tim Size, the executive director of Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative, told STAT. "That’s not how you fight a pandemic.”
- Coronavirus cases continue to soar across much of Europe as several countries struggle to contain surges in hospitalizations and deaths, according to the Washington Post.
- N.J. Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal is quarantining at home after a member of his staff tested positive for COVID-19, a communications aide said Wednesday.