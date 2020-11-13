Latest COVID-19 surge accelerates in Pa. and N.J. as numbers go ‘in the wrong direction’
On Thursday, Pennsylvania reported that it had received 5,488 new positive-test results and that for the first time in the pandemic it averaged more than 4,000 cases a day in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday. That’s 5½ times the level of two months ago.
New Jersey reported on Thursday that it had added 3,517 new cases — more than 12,500 since Monday. Its daily average for the seven-day period through Wednesday, 2,800, was eight times what it was at the same point in September.
“Everything is going in the wrong direction,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday. “Unless we all recommit to the commonsense measures that got us past the first horrendous months of this pandemic, we are in for a long, dark winter.”
The pandemic is showing no clear indication of waning in Philadelphia, even though the daily numbers have jumped around. Based on an Inquirer analysis of the most recent reliable data, Philadelphia was averaging 529 cases a day in the seven-day period that ended Saturday, 5½ times higher than the average of two months prior, similar to the state’s trend.
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 4,041 new cases a day, a 60% increase over last week’s average (2,527 a day) and 195% higher than last month’s average (1,370 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 2,824 new cases a day, a 56% increase over last week’s average (1,811 a day) and 238% higher than last month’s average (835 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 256 new cases a day, a 50% increase over last week’s average (171 a day) and 104% higher than last month’s average (125 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Hospitals filling up in several states as record-breaking surge worsens
A record-breaking surge in U.S. coronavirus cases is being driven to a significant degree by casual occasions that may feel deceptively safe, officials and scientists warn — dinner parties, game nights, sleepovers and carpools.
On Thursday, the nation passed another grim milestone in the pandemic, setting records for cases and hospitalizations, with over 153,000- new cases and at least 62,000 people currently hospitalized. In Chicago, the mayor said that starting Monday, residents should leave home only to go to work or school, or for essential needs, such as seeking medical care or getting groceries.
Fourteen states, mostly in the Midwest, had reported record numbers of hospitalizations by midday Thursday as the seven-day average number of cases reached highs in 23 states, from Nevada to Maryland, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. Hospital officials predicted that they could soon face excruciating decisions about how to prioritize care as they run short on beds and staff.
“Our hospitals are full,” Megan Ranney, an emergency medicine professor at Brown University, said in an interview. “Our workers are getting sick. And it is simply overwhelming the system.”
The rapid rise in hospitalizations could foreshadow a long period of rising deaths, said Scott Gottlieb, former director of the Food and Drug Administration. Although improvements in care have pushed the mortality rate below 1 percent in the United States, 1,549 people died of the virus Wednesday, the highest toll since April.
— Washington Post
Delco hospitals straining from COVID-19 surge
The number of COVID-19 cases in Delaware County has reached levels not seen since the pandemic’s outbreak in the spring, placing tremendous strain on the county’s hospitals and first responders, officials said in a news conference Thursday.
All five of the county’s hospitals were at capacity Monday, and had to divert new patients elsewhere, County Council President Brian Zidek said. As of Thursday, three of those hospitals were still diverting patients.
The hospital diversions have created a cascading effect, causing longer-than-normal wait times in emergency rooms. Simultaneously, emergency medical workers and staffers at the county’s Emergency Communications center are testing positive for the virus, deeply impacting how calls for service are being responded to.
At the height of the pandemic in the spring, Delaware County was seeing 232 new cases a day, officials said. On Wednesday, the county recorded 214 new cases.
Chester County Health Department Director Jeanne Casner said that many of these cases can be traced to “small spreader” gatherings that residents are attending with their close friends or family. Some, she added, came during rallies and watch parties amid the presidential election.
“If we don’t reflect right now and don’t take personal accountability into account, it will get out of hand again,” Casner said. “As much as it’s a difficult time, particularly during holiday season when we all want to be together…we have to take that serious look at who we’re gathering with and what we’re doing during the gathering.”
Casner said the guidance for mitigating the virus has not changed: Wear a mask when in public, maintain social distancing, and do not gather in groups. She stressed that there are no immediate plans for another lockdown in the county, but it could be a possibility in the future.
— Vinny Vella
Friday morning roundup: Wisconsin’s outbreak ‘worse’ than New York City surge
- Wisconsin’s seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases has now surpassed that of New York City at the height of the Big Apple’s dramatic spring outbreak, and the surge here continues to accelerate at an alarming rate. “Here in Wisconsin, COVID-19 is that bad now, and worse,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state Department of Health Services, said at a press briefing on Thursday. “Wisconsin’s daily average is not only that much higher, but it’s higher and our population is smaller by 2.5 million people,”
- A small wedding in Maine with 55 people in attendance has now been linked to 177 coronavirus cases and seven deaths — none of whom attended the part.
- At least six passengers aboard the first cruise ship to set sail in the Caribbean since the coronavirus pandemic began have tested positive, according to the Daily Beast.
- The Ivy League will not have a 2020-21 basketball season because of the spike in coronavirus cases, according to multiple sources. It’s the first NCAA Division I league to opt out of the basketball season.