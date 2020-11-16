Latest New Jersey to limit indoor and outdoor gatherings as cases spike
New Jersey on Monday will implement new restrictions, prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people, Gov. Phil Murphy said. Previously, 500 people could gather outside and 25 could get together indoors.
“We think those are steps that will help,” Murphy said in an interview on Good Day Philadelphia, “and we reserve the right to take more steps if we need to.”
— Erin McCarthy
Philadelphia braces for new coronavirus restrictions
Philadelphia city officials are set to announce new restriction on activities like indoor dining and gyms today aat at 1 p.m. news conference.
Philadelphia officials on Friday were weighing new restrictions that could stop indoor dining, close gyms and theaters, ban indoor gatherings, and ask companies to return office employees to remote work, according to people briefed on a potential plan by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration Friday.
Retail stores, barbershops, and salons would be permitted to remain open — with enforcement of mask-wearing and limited capacity — and construction work would also continue. But the city would prohibit public and private indoor gatherings of any size.
The potential restrictions would not be as strict as the spring lockdown, but they would be the first to come after a gradual reopening that gave residents some freedom to return to restaurants, bars and fitness facilities, resume SEPTA commutes, venture back to offices, and gather with others.
Kenney administration spokesperson Lauren Cox acknowledged Friday that officials had shared proposals with stakeholders, but said plans are not yet final. The city has scheduled a news conference for Monday afternoon.
Governors Murphy and Wolf have discussed the possibility of new restrictions. While Murphy has implemented some limitations on outdoor dining, neither have put into place statewide restrictions as severe as the ones Philadelphia are considering.
— Laura McCrystal, Erin McCarthy
Second coronavirus vaccine appears to be nearly 95% effective
For the second time this month, there’s promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate: Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the U.S. and around the world.
Moderna said its vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data from the company’s still ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own COVID-19 vaccine appeared similarly effective — news that puts both companies on track to seek permission within weeks for emergency use in the U.S.
Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna’s president, welcomed the “really important milestone” but said having similar results from two different companies is what’s most reassuring.
“That should give us all hope that actually a vaccine is going to be able to stop this pandemic and hopefully get us back to our lives,” Hoge told The Associated Press.
“It won’t be Moderna alone that solves this problem. It’s going to require many vaccines” to meet the global demand, he added.
— Associated Press
Hospitalizations rising in Pennsylvania and New Jersey as new COVID-19 cases soar
Pennsylvania’s daily average has increased every day since mid-October, but in November the number has soared. The state averaged 4,892 cases a day over the last seven days. Just a week ago, that rolling average was 2,994.
Hospitalizations have been rising, too, with the state reporting a daily average of 2,066 hospitalized people over the last week, a 183% increase from a month ago. At the height of the spring surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations peaked at 2,763.
New Jersey is seeing more cases, too, though that state has fared better. Its latest seven-day daily average of 3,165 cases is still less than the state’s highest case counts in April. Its increase in hospitalizations is also less significant than Pennsylvania’s, with a 65% increase in the most current daily average compared with a month ago.
Here’s where things stand through Sunday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 4,892 new cases a day, a 63% increase over last week’s average (2,994 a day) and 242% higher than last month’s average (1,428 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 3,554 new cases a day, a 66% increase over last week’s average (2,139 a day) and 289% higher than last month’s average (912 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 314 new cases a day, a 49% increase over last week’s average (211 a day) and 127% higher than last month’s average (138 a day).
— Jason Laughlin and Rob Tornoe
U.S. surpassed 11 million COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The latest million took just six days.
More than 11 million cases of the coronavirus have now been reported in the United States, with the most recent million coming in less than a week.
Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker reached 11 million on Sunday. It had topped 10 million cases on Nov. 9.
It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.
COVID-19 is spreading more rapidly across the U.S. than it has at any time since the pandemic started. Deaths are also on the rise, though not at the record high numbers reached in the spring. The seven-day rolling average for daily new deaths was more than 1,080 as of Saturday, more than 30% higher than it was two weeks earlier.
COVID-19 has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.
Worldwide, more than 54 million coronavirus cases have been reported with more than 1.3 million deaths. The U.S. has about 4% of the world’s population, but about a fifth of all reported cases.
— Associated Press
States across the country are ordering new COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions
Coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 11 million on Sunday, as the nation shatters records for hospitalizations and daily new infections and as leaders turn to new, painful restrictions to stem the pandemic’s long-predicted surge.
states are reenacting stay-at-home orders and store closures. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Sunday announced sweeping new limits on gatherings for three-weeks — including a ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and a halt to in-person classes at high schools and colleges. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) also laid out a slew of new rules, which prohibit indoor social gatherings with people outside one’s household and indoor service at restaurants, bars and more.
State and local officials nationwide are reinstating restrictions to fight the virus. New Mexico and Oregon on Friday ordered extensive new statewide shutdowns, while the Navajo Nation — devastated early on by the virus — reissued its stay-at-home order for at least three weeks. The Navajo Nation said cases threaten to swamp the health system on the southwestern reservation without immediate action.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) on Friday issued a statewide mask mandate and new capacity limits on businesses, less than a week after Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert (R) announced a similar mask order in the face of overwhelmed hospitals warning that they might have to ration care.
— Washington Post
Weekend roundup: Germany hails couch potatoes as heroes of the pandemic
- Germany praised couch potatoes who are “lazy as raccoons” as heroes of the coronavirus pandemic in a new government advertisement. “Our couch was the front line and our patience was our weapon,” the narrator proclaims.
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said the public’s health would be better served if Trump administration health officials could start working with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team. “As you know, I’ve been through multiple transitions now, having served six presidents for 36 years. And it’s very clear that the transition process that we go through ... is really important in a smooth handing over of the information as well as it’s almost like passing the baton in a race,” Fauci said on CNN Sunday. “You don’t want to stop and then give it to somebody, you want to essentially keep going.”
- Despite the stalled transition due to President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge he lost the election, President-elect Joe Biden’s scientific advisers will meet with COVID-19 vaccine makers in coming days, according to the Associated Press.
- Doctors are calling it quits due to the stress of the pandemic, according to the New York Times. Thousands of medical practices are closing, as doctors and nurses decide to retire early or shift to less intense jobs.