Latest Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware all seeing similar spike in cases
At the pandemic’s eight-month mark, Pennsylvania is in the midst of a streak of about 3,200 cases a day, and New Jersey more than 2,000 a day.
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Monday the new wave’s peak has not been reached as new restrictions on New Jersey bars and restaurants and a ban on travel for indoor youth sports teams will go into place Thursday.
As of Monday, 7.5% of people being tested in New Jersey were infected, and that rate was nearly 7% in Pennsylvania — both higher than previous weeks and indicative of wide community spread. In Philadelphia, the rate is up to 9.1%, while in Delaware the rate is lower, about 4.3%.
Here’s where things stand through Tuesday morning, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 3,200 new cases a day, a 37% increase over last week’s average (2,329 a day) and 204% higher than last month’s average (1,054 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 2,238 new cases a day, a 38% increase over last week’s average (1,617 a day) and 241% higher than last month’s average (657 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 228 new cases a day, a 40% increase over last week’s average (163 a day) and 64% higher than last month’s average (139 a day).
— Rob Tornoe, Justine McDaniel, and Erin McCarthy
U.S. surpasses 100,000 new infections for the fifth straight day
For the fifth consecutive day, the United States has reported more than 100,000 infections, as 30 states set a record for their seven-day average of new cases amid the worst surge the country has experienced.
Monday marks the third-highest day ever for cases, with 118,953, trailing only Saturday and Friday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. The largest concentration of new cases is in Midwestern states, as the virus has spread rapidly throughout Great Lakes and Mountain West states, with North Dakota and South Dakota leading the way. Seven states — including Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee — reported new highs for daily infections Monday, while West Virginia recorded its highest death toll since the pandemic began.
Hospitalization numbers are not any better: There are nearly 59,000 people battling the virus in hospitals in the United States. The country has not had a similar number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients since late July. Forty-five states have a higher average number of COVID-19 inpatients than a week ago.
Cases were at 9 million just 10 days ago. Now, the country has counted at least 10,086,506 cases and at least 238,000 people have died. By comparison, it took three months for the pandemic to reach 1 million cases from zero. In the past seven days, the country has reported just under 800,000 new cases.
— Washington Post
Tuesday morning roundup: Fauci plans to continue working for President-elect Biden
- Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said he plans to continue in his current role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration. “This is an important job. I’ve been doing it now for a very long time. I’ve been doing it under six presidents," Fauci said on CNN Monday night. "It’s an important job, and my goal is to serve the American public no matter what the administration is.”
- With hospital capacity at 100%, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday that health care workers with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 will be permitted to continue working in hospitals' COVID-19 units.
- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He told the Washington Post that he contracted the virus “probably somewhere, out there in the universe” — possibly at a White House election night party.