Monday marks the third-highest day ever for cases, with 118,953, trailing only Saturday and Friday, according to data compiled by The Washington Post. The largest concentration of new cases is in Midwestern states, as the virus has spread rapidly throughout Great Lakes and Mountain West states, with North Dakota and South Dakota leading the way. Seven states — including Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee — reported new highs for daily infections Monday, while West Virginia recorded its highest death toll since the pandemic began.