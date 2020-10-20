Latest With cases in Pa. and N.J. continuing to rise, officials warn about small gatherings
The region, like most of the country, continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, Pennsylvania reporter over 1,000 cases a day for the 14th straight day, as the commonwealth approaches case numbers not seen since April’s peak. Cases are double what they were this time last month in New Jersey, where officials warned that small gatherings appear to be the largest driver of infections.
“I know we are all tired of COVID-19 and all the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of disease and the restrictions we have endured,” New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said Monday. “It is understandable that residents want life to go back to normal, but now is the time to double down on social distancing, wearing face coverings, and good hand hygiene.”
Here’s where things stand through Tuesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,430 new cases a day, a 10% increase over last week’s average (1,300 a day) and over 74% higher than last month’s average (821 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 912 new cases a day, a nearly 19% increase over last week’s average (769 a day) and about 100% higher than last month’s average (455 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 138 new cases a day, about a 4.5% increase over last week’s average (132 day) and about 32% higher than last month’s average (104 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Philly comedy club booking indoor shows as city relaxes restrictions
Comedy club Punch Line Philly has been putting on outdoor comedy shows in its Patio Series since August.
Now, even as the state is asking Pennsylvanians to practice extra vigilance amid a “fall resurgence” of COVID-19, the Fishtown venue is taking the action indoors.
Starting next month, the club that is booked by dominant concert promoter Live Nation will present a series of limited-capacity indoor comedy shows, kicking off with the “Philly All-Pro Comedy Showcase” on Nov. 4.
That show will be the first performance held inside Punch Line Philly since the start of the pandemic shutdown in March. Helium Comedy Club in Center City has been hosting limited-capacity shows since Sept. 7.
Crowds at the seated, socially-distanced shows — where mask-wearing will be mandatory except when people are eating or drinking — will be limited to 150 audience members, or 35% of the venue’s capacity. That’s higher than the 10% capacity that’s allowed for indoor theaters and performance spaces that Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley announced last week.
But because Punch Line Philly is a restaurant, it is permitted to operate indoors at up to 50% capacity under city regulations that went into effect Oct. 2. The club is keeping its maximum capacity below that level, while following regulations to keep tables spaced at least six feet apart with no more than four people at a table, no alcohol served without a meal, and servers wearing both masks and face shields.
— Dan Deluca
Joe Rogan halts podcast due to COVID-19 case
Joe Rogan has halted production of his popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience due to COVID-19
In an announcement shared on Instagram Monday night, Rogan said producer Jamie Vernon tested positive earlier in the day for the coronavirus. While Rodan said Vernon is feeling better, production will remain shut down for at least 10 days, until the staff is cleared by a doctor to resume the show.
Rogan said he and the rest of the staff have tested negative, and that he only had limited contact with Vernon recently due to travel.
“I’ll keep you folks posted as to when the show will resume,” Rogan said.
— Rob Tornoe
Tuesday morning round-up
- The United States reported 48,210 new cases and 388 additional deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University, with 31 states experiencing an increase in new cases over the past week. 14 states — mostly in the midwest — have also hit record hospitalization numbers over the past week, according to the COVID Tracking Project. Texas reported the most coroanvirus hospitalizations in nearly two months, according to local media outlets
- The Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count mail ballots received up to three days after the election, rejecting a Republican plea.
- Democrats and the Trump administration remain far apart on a new coronavirus stimulus bill, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said there were signs of progress with less than 24 hours before her preimposed deadline to get a deal done.
- British scientists will launch the world’s first human challenge trials for COVID-19, in which healthy volunteers will be deliberately infected with the coronavirus, in hopes of speeding to a vaccine, reports the Washington Post.