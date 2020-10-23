Latest New COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continue to spike towards pandemic highs
With Pennsylvania’s coronavirus case numbers higher than they have been in any daily report since the onset of the pandemic, Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday said that he would consider stiffening restrictions on a “targeted” basis but that he had no plans to issue another sweeping stay-at-home order.
Across the river, where Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife, Tammy, remained quarantined after two of his staff members tested positive, New Jersey reported 1,182 cases Thursday, a 1,120 daily average during the last seven days.
Here’s where things stand through Friday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,549 new cases a day, a 13% increase over last week’s average (1,370 a day) and 98% higher than last month’s average (782 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,029 new cases a day, a 23% increase over last week’s average (835 a day) and about 125% higher than last month’s average (456 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 130 new cases a day, a slight increase over last week’s average (125 a day) and about 44% higher than last month’s average (90 a day).
— Anthony Wood and Rob Tornoe
U.S. reported over 71,000 new cases Thursday, highest since late July
The United States on Thursday added 71,671 new coronavirus infections, the country’s highest daily count since late July, according to Johns Hopkins University. The country is now averaging about 63,000 new cases a day, and is on pace to surpass the outbreak in the summer.
The nation has now tallied at least 8.4 million cases. The virus has continued to spread, especially in the Midwest and Southern states, with 12 states — including, Indiana, Oklahoma, Idaho and Montana — reaching their highest seven-day average for new cases.
Half of all states counted infections in the four digits Thursday. Eight states beat their previous records for new cases. Texas led the country with 6,291 reported infections.
Wyoming was the only state to top its record for new deaths with seven coronavirus-related fatalities. In total, the country reported 1,041 deaths Thursday, adding to the toll of 222,509. With Wednesday’s death toll of 1,095, this marks the first time that the country’s death tally exceeded 1,000 reported new deaths for two days in a row since mid-September.
— Washington Post
Friday morning roundup
- Despite Delaware’s face mask mandate, residents won’t be required to have any face covering when they vote, according to the News Journal. “We don’t deny anyone’s right to vote if they don’t wear a mask,” Elections Commissioner Anthony Albence told the newspaper. “We really strongly encourage it. It is not an absolute requirement.”
- Iowa never locked down in order to combat COVID-19. It’s economy is struggling anyway, reports the New York Times.
- Florida reported 5,557 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most in 2 months. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering no longer releasing coronavirus numbers daily, his office confirmed to Tampa’s NBC affiliate.