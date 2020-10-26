Latest Pennsylvania on pace to surpass case numbers from first peak of the pandemic
COVID-19 continues to spike in Pennsylvania, even as President Donald Trump plans three rallies in the state on Monday.
Pennsylvania reported 2,043 new cases on Saturday, the third straight day over 2,000 cases (the Department of Health didn’t release any numbers on Sunday). The commonwealth is now averaging 1,668 new cases a day over the past seven days, just shy of the pandemic high of 1,685 new daily cases set back in mid-April.
Meanwhile, New Jersey reported 1,994 new cases on Saturday, the most the state has seen in a single day since May. New Jersey is now averaging 1,242 new cases a day over the past seven days, a nearly 130% increased over the past month.
After a slight increase in the average number of new cases in the end of September, Delaware has managed to keep the number of new cases relatively flat throughout October.
On a positive note, hospitalizations in all three states — while rising — remain low compared to the peak of the pandemic, as the increase in new cases is being driven largely by a spike in cases among younger people.
Here’s where things stand through Monday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,668 new cases a day, an 18% increase over last week’s average (1,413 a day) and about 116% higher than the average this time last month (770 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,242 new cases a day, a 36% increase over last week’s average (912 a day) and nearly 130% higher than the average this time last month (541 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 129 new cases a day, a slight decrease compared to last week’s average (135 a day) and nearly 28% higher than the average this time last month (101 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
New wave of cases and hospitalizations strain U.S. health systems
With coronavirus hospitalizations surging in much of the United States and daily cases hitting all-time highs, the pandemic is putting new strain on local health systems, prompting plans for makeshift medical centers and new talk of rationing care.
In Texas, authorities are scrambling to shore up resources in El Paso, where intensive care units hit full capacity on Saturday and where COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly quadrupled to almost 800 in less than three weeks. In Utah, the state hospital association warned that if current trends hold, it will soon have to ask the governor to invoke “crisis standards of care” — a triage system that, for example, favors younger patients.
New reported infections nationwide surpassed 80,000 for the first time ever Friday and again Saturday, as hospitalizations push past 40,000 and daily death tolls begin to climb. This new wave of infections, expected to intensify as winter draws closer, is spread wider than the spring surge that devastated East Coast states and the summer wave that slammed the South and the Southwest.
This past week brought the highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. Dozens of states have seen a seven-day average of more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people, with more than 700 per 100,000 in North Dakota — population-wise, that would be the equivalent of Florida reporting more than 20,000 cases during the same time period.
“We are set up for just a perfect storm — a conflagration,” said Megan Ranney, an emergency medicine professor at Brown University. “Right now, you can talk about there being lots of little burning fires across the country. And then Thanksgiving will be the wind that will whip this fire up into an absolute human disaster for our country.”
— Washington Post
Weekend roundup: White House chief of staff says 'we’re not going to control the pandemic’
- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who spent a week in the ICU battling coronavirus, said on ABC Sunday he was “a little bit surprised” Pence wasn’t self-quarantining after a number of close aides tested positive. Pence tested negative, according to White House, but symptoms can take as long as 14 days to appear after exposure, according to the CDC.
- White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN Sunday that “we are not going to control the pandemic,” causing a stunned Jake Tapper to shoot back, “But why not make efforts to contain it?” Meadows said instead the Trump administration is focusing on therapeutics and the development of a vaccine “to make sure that people don’t die from this.”
- The U.S. has nixed a plan to offer early access to the coronavirus vaccine to actors to portray Santa Claus in exchange for promoting it publicly, the Wall Street Journal Reported. Ric Erwin, chairman of the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas, told the newspaper the news was “extremely disappointing.”
- Scott Gottlieb, the director of the Food and Drug Administration during the first two years of the Trump administration, is calling for a national mask mandate to combat the spread of the virus. “Mandating masks has become divisive only because it was framed that way by some politicians and commentators,” Gottlieb wrote in the Wall Street Journal.