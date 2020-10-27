Latest New COVID-19 cases still spiking in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, while Delaware remains flat
Pennsylvania is still seeing a “fall resurgence” of the coronavirus, with a spike in new cases that has exceeded 1,000 a day for 21 days in a row.
Across the river in New Jersey, things aren’t quite as bad, but the average daily new cases over the past seven days are up 23% compared to just last week. Delaware has fared much better, leveling off in October after experiencing a slight increase in new cases in the end of September.
Here’s where things stand through Tuesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,769 new cases a day, a nearly 23% increase over last week’s average (1,430 a day) and 106% higher than last month’s average (859 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,247 new cases a day, a nearly 23% increase over last week’s average (1,016 a day) and about 120% higher than last month’s average (565 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 124 new cases a day, a slight decrease compared to last week’s average (130 a day) and about 20% higher than last month’s average (103 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Hospitalizations have more than doubled in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is also on the rise across the region, though numbers remain far below pandemic highs set back in April and the number of deaths remain stable.
Both Pennsylvania and New Jersey have seen it’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations more than double over the course of the past month, while hospitalizations are up 69% in Delaware.
Nationally, nearly 43,000 patients are hospitalized with the coronavirus, a 45% increase since Sept. 28, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from the COVID Tracking project. Hospitals in 12 states across the Upper Midwest and Rust Belt — including Wisconsin, Minnesota, Ohio, and South Dakota — are a record levels, and 41 states and Puerto Rico now have more hospitalizations than at the end of September.
Nationwide hospitalizations continue to increase. Today's numbers are the highest since August 19. pic.twitter.com/BGvFZxhI7J— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) October 26, 2020
Here’s how hospitalizations look across the tristate area as of Tuesday morning, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: 1,138 hospitalizations as of Oct. 26, up 157% compared to this time last month (442 hospitalizations)
- New Jersey: 948 hospitalizations as of Oct. 26, up 125% compared to this time last month (421 hospitalizations)
- Delaware: 108 hospitalizations as of Oct. 26, up 69% compared to this time last month (64 hospitalizations)
‘It’s not good news’: Fauci says U.S. still in first wave of the pandemic
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said the U.S. remains in the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic as new cases swell to their highest point in the country.
“I look at it more as an elongated — and an exacerbation of — the original first wave,” Fauci said during Yahoo! Finance’s All Markets Summit on Monday.
Fauci said that while northeastern states like Pennsylvania and New Jersey were able to reduce their outbreaks, nationally the baseline remained high at about 20,000 new cases per day, which he said will contribute to more illness in the fall and winder.
“Now as we’re getting into the cold weather, we came back up again to the worst that we’ve ever had, which was over 80,000 per day,” Fauci said.
Fauci also said vaccines for COVID-19 are proceeding at a “very good pace,” and we should know if they’re safe and effective by the end of this year. But Fauci also warned that even with a vaccine, you could still be infected with the virus, though it would likely be with minimal impact.
“The primary thing you want to do is if people get infected, prevent them from getting sick and if you prevent them from getting sick, you’ll ultimately prevent them from getting seriously ill, so that’s what we want to do,” Fauci said.
— Rob Tornoe
Tuesday morning roundup: Red states face voting restrictions amid pandemic
- A clinical trial of Eli Lilly’s monoclonal antibody treatment will stop recruiting new patients due to “a low likelihood that the intervention would be of clinical value in this hospitalized patient population,” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement.
- In five states where cases are surging, Republican leaders have refused to loosen rules on who can vote by mail, according to the Washington Post. Most of the approximately 30 million registered voters who live in Texas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee have no choice but to cast ballots in person.
- A large-scale British study commissioned by the Department of Health has found further evidence that COVID-19 antibody levels wane over time, feeding researchers' concerns over a potentially “increasing risk of reinfection,” especially among older people and individuals who did not report any symptoms but tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the spring.