Latest Pennsylvania and New Jersey continue to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases
A spike in new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania continues to skyrocket, with the commonwealth now averaging nearly 2,000 new cases a day over the past seven days. Overall, 198,446 Pennsylvanian have tested positive for the virus, and at least 8,696 have died.
New Jersey’s numbers have stayed lower than Pennsylvania’s but are on the rise. The state reported 1,663 more cases on Tuesday, along with 14 newly confirmed deaths. 231,331 New Jersey residents have tested positive for COVID, and at least 16,306 have died.
Here’s where things stand through Wednesday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 1,939 new cases a day, a nearly 33% increase over last week’s average (1,461 a day) and 120% higher than last month’s average (881 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,308 new cases a day, a 32% increase over last week’s average (988 a day) and 187% higher than last month’s average (456 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 139 new cases a day, a slight increase over last week’s average (133 a day) and 26% higher than last month’s average (110 a day).
— Rob Tornoe
Schuylkill County is seeing higher case numbers than Philadelphia
The coronavirus is spreading so rapidly in Philadelphia that the city’s contact-tracing program no longer has the ability to track every case, city officials said Tuesday, while they urged residents to cancel all holiday gatherings
Philadelphia announced 340 new cases and five deaths. The city had an average of 296 new confirmed infections per day in the week that ended Saturday, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley Farley said, representing the highest average since the first week of May, and a positivity rate last week of 7.2%.
Schuylkill County is seeing higher case numbers than Philadelphia, reporting more new cases per day than any county in Southeastern Pennsylvania and more than it has at any other time during the pandemic.
Infections there have shot up over the course of the month: from 53 new cases reported on Sept. 25 to 360 on Monday, according to state data analyzed by The Inquirer.
— Justine McDaniel, Jason Laughlin, and Laura McCrystal
Wednesday morning round-up: Birx slams lack of mask usage in South Dakota
- The U.S. is averaging over 71,000 new cases a day and climbing, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. 18 states, including Illinois and Pennsylvania, have recorded their highest seven-day average of new cases, and three states — Tennessee, Wisconsin and Oklahoma — have set a record seven-day average for deaths, according to the New York Times.
- Chicago is temporarily shutting down indoor dining and bar services this week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.
- British officials are now being more selective about the approval of American delegations after a senior Trump administration official tested positive for the coronavirus following a recent trip to Britain, Hungary and France, according to the Washington Post.
- Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, slammed the lack of mask usage in North Dakota, where new cases are spiking. “Over the last 24 hours, as we were here and we were in your grocery stores and in your restaurants, and frankly even in your hotels, this is the least use of masks that we have we seen in retail establishments of any place we have been,” Birx told local reporters.