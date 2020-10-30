Latest As COVID-19 cases spike, just three Pa. counties see a decline
Pennsylvania reported 2,202 newly confirmed cases on Thursday. Over the past two weeks, 36 counties in Pennsylvania saw a rise in new cases, while just three counties — Wayne, Montour, and Perry — reported falling case counts, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from the state’s Department of Health.
The number of people hospitalized and dying each day in Pennsylvania — though rising — remain much lower than in the first peak of the pandemic, even though daily new infection numbers are now higher. Officials are monitoring those rates, which generally lag case numbers in climbing, Health Secretary Rachel Levine told reporters Thursday.
“We are in [a] much better place than we were in the spring,” said Levine, who said the state was not considering new restrictions like those imposed in the red and yellow phases of the state’s spring shutdown.
New Jersey reported 1,477 new cases and eight deaths. Several counties in North Jersey reported more than 100 new cases Thursday, and officials were sending a team to assist Newark with spiking cases.
Here’s where things stand through Friday, according to an Inquirer analysis of data from each local health department:
- Pennsylvania: Averaging 2,074 new cases a day, a 34% increase over last week’s average (1,549 a day) and 116% higher than the average a month ago (961 a day).
- New Jersey: Averaging 1,447 new cases a day, a 37% increase over last week’s average (1,056 a day) and 134% higher than the average a month ago (619 a day).
- Delaware: Averaging 145 new cases a day, a 5% increase over last week’s average (138 a day) and 13% higher than the average a month ago (120 a day).
— Justine McDaniel, Allison Steele and Rob Tornoe
Even as cases rise, death rate continues to fall in Pa. and N.J.
— John Duchneskie
Friday morning round-up: U.S. reported over 88,000 new cases Thursday, a new high
- The United States reported 88,521 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the most in a single day, according to Johns Hopkins University. The county is now averaging over 76,000 new coronavirus infections a day and growing, 21% higher than just last week. At least 27 states reported over 1,000 or more new cases Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
- Twelve states surpassed their records for new infections on Thursday, and twenty-two states — including Pennsylvania — reported that their seven-day average of new cases Thursday outpaced any previous week, according to the Washington Post.
- El Paso County in Texas ordered a two-week shutdown of nonessential services on Thursday amid growing hospitalizations in the COVID-19 crisis, according to the El Paso Times. El Paso County reported 1,128 new coronavirus cases Thursday, a record 14,359 known active cases, 934 people hospitalized, 245 in ICU, and a 17.24% rolling seven-day average positivity rate, according to the newspaper.
- Michigan restaurants will have to begin tracking the names and numbers of customers in case of COVID-19 outbreaks under a policy announced Thursday as the state experiences surges in cases of the virus, according to the Detroit News.