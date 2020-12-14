Latest Wolf, Murphy push for new stimulus package to help families, businesses and local governments
Governors Phil Murphy and Tom Wolf again pleaded with federal leaders to pass another stimulus package to send relief money to their states, saying the future of New Jersey and Pennsylvania’s economies depend on it.
“The entire country is crying out to you to do it,” Wolf said.
He and Murphy made the comments on a Zoom call with Zac Petkanas of Protect Our Care, a healthcare advocacy organization that created a Coronavirus War Room in March.
Murphy said that paycheck protection funds and other federal aid helped keep businesses and residents afloat in the spring, and that more would keep frontline workers employed through the next few months.
“The longer this goes on the more costly it will be, and the more suffering there will be associated with it,” Murphy said. “It’s to give us a bridge over troubled water over the next couple of months.”
Wolf said he was “deeply disappointed” with “weak” Republican leadership over the last year, saying more money was needed for families as well as businesses, particularly restaurants.
“It’s disgraceful that when record numbers of America are dying or being hospitalized, our federal leaders seem incapable of providing Americans with desperately needed support,” he said. “The restaurant and bar industry should not have to bear the brunt of a global pandemic on their own.”
Federal money is also needed to expedite vaccine distribution, they said. “These are logistical challenges that cost money, and we need help with that,” Wolf said.
— Allison Steele
New York City nurse one of the first Americans to receive coronavirus vaccine
Sandra Lindsey, a nurse who works in the intensive care unit at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York City, was among the first Americans not part of a clinical trial to receive the coronavirus vaccine.
Lindsey said she was feeling well after receiving the vaccine, which was administered during a livestream Monday morning that aired on most cable news networks.
“I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning to the end of a very painful time in our history,” Lindsey said.
— Rob Tornoe
Pennsylvania, New Jersey will offer coronavirus briefings Monday
Officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will offer coronavirus updates on Monday. Here’s a schedule of how to watch and stream:
- Pennsylvania, 11:30 a.m.: Department of Health Secretary Rachel Levine, live-streamed via the department’s Facebook account and available on the state’s website via livestream.
- New Jersey, 1 p.m.: Gov. Phil Murphy and public health officials, live-streamed on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.
— Rob Tornoe
New COVID-19 restrictions go into effect in Delaware
New COVID-19 restrictions are now in effect in Delaware, where COVID-19 cases continue to climb and more people are hospitalized than at any point during the pandemic.
The new restrictions, which will remain in place until Jan. 11, include a 10 p.m. curfew on restaurants and bars and capacity reductions for retail stores and businesses. The restrictions also cap exercise classes at gyms at 10 people and require people to remain at least 13 feet apart from each other, unless they live in the same household.
Delaware said it will fine any business that violates the new restrictions. A second violation will result in the business being shut down until they submit a reopening plan that’s approved by the state’s Department of Health.
“These additional restrictions are intended to protect Delaware’s hospital capacity and protect lives this winter,” Gov. John Carney said in a statement. “Health care workers are on the job around the clock, caring for the sick. We all need to follow their lead and do our part to protect others.”
— Rob Tornoe
Most Americans could start getting vaccines in March if other candidates are approved, Azar says
While most Americans will have to wait several months to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the wait might not be all that long if one or two additional vaccine candidates are approved, Health and Human Serves Secretary Alex Azar said Monday morning.
During an interview on the Today show, Azar said the United States has enough vaccine doses to inoculate upwards of 20 million people by the end of December, and as many as 50 million people by the end of January.
Those vaccinations will mostly go to front line health care workers and nursing home residents, but Azar said the general population could start receiving shots by the end of February if one or two additional COVID-19 vaccines are approved by the government.
“If we get true Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca vaccine approved in January when their data comes in, we’ll have significant additional supply,” Azar said. “By late February into March time period, you’ll start seeing much more like a flu vaccination campaign.”
Johnson & Johnson is the only major study testing a single dose coronavirus vaccine, and the company said in a statement last week it expects interim data from its Phase 3 trial will be available by the end of January. If safe and effective, the company said it could apply for an emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration in February.
AstraZeneca’s vaccine is less expensive and can be shipped and stored at normal refrigerator temperatures. Partial results from the vaccine’s Phase 3 trial showed it was about 70% effective, but as of last week AstraZeneca had yet to finish enrolling people in its U.S. clinical trial.
—Rob Tornoe
Some Pa. hospitals face staff shortages as cases continue to soar
Nearly 6,000 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania Sunday as hospitals in the western part of the commonwealth face staff shortages.
The Department of Health reported 5,970 COVID-19 hospitalizations on its dashboard as of Sunday night, a 35% jump from two weeks ago, when 4,405 patients were hospitalized. A total of 1,227 COVID-19 patients were being treated in intensive care, and 672 patients were on ventilators.
More than a third of hospitals in the Healthcare Coalition of Southwestern Pennsylvania, which includes Pittsburgh and 13 western counties, anticipate staffing shortages due to the pandemic within the next week, according to the Department of Health. Forty percent of all patients admitted to Excela Health hospitals in Westmoreland County last week were due to COVID-19, the most during the pandemic, Chief Medical Officer Carol Fox told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
In Philadelphia, several hospitals announced changes and adjustments to help accommodate the rise in COVID-19 patients.
Pennsylvania is averaging 10,241 new cases a day over the past seven days, according to an Inquirer analysis. Overall, 481,118 Pennsylvania residents have tested positive for coronavirus through Saturday, the most recent day the commonwealth reported data.
The test positivity rate increased to 16.2% last week, up from 14.4% the prior week and 11.7% two weeks before, according to state data.
Across the river, New Jersey is averaging 4,935 new cases a day, the most at any point during the pandemic. Nearly 3,600 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, the most since mid-May but still far below a peak of 8,270 patients during the spring.
“For all the good news — the light at the end of the tunnel and the vaccine exemplifies that as much as anything — the next number of weeks are going to be hell, I fear,” Murphy said Sunday on ABC’s This Week. “So we’re begging people to please, please, please don’t let your guard down, even when you’re in private settings.”
— Rob Tornoe
First coronavirus vaccine doses on their way as New Jersey plans first shots for Tuesday
The first batch of nearly 3 million coronavirus vaccine vials began to make their way across the country Sunday, packed in dry ice on board trucks and cargo planes bounded for distribution sites in every state.
New Jersey’s first 76,000 doses will be administered at University Hospital in Newark on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said in a Sunday tweet. They have been allotted for health-care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
In Philadelphia, where 15,000 doses are expected to arrive the same day in the first shipment to what city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley described as “a small number of hospitals,” they will be redistributed to other facilities so vaccinations can begin Wednesday. Farley did not specify which hospitals would be serving as distribution sites.
“The first health-care workers in the city — the people who are exposed to COVID every single day — will get the opportunity to get the vaccine,” Farley said during an online event hosted by NBC10.
Delaware is expected to receive 8,775 initial doses of the vaccine within the next few days, and can begin inoculating health care workers within 24 hours of their receipt, Gov. John Carney announced Sunday.
“This vaccine will help protect our health care workers who are working day and night to care for the sick and save lives,” Carney said in a statement. “But we are not in the clear yet. We are still in for a very difficult winter.”
— Katie Park and Rob Tornoe
Monday morning roundup: COVID-19 has killed one in 500 N.J. residents
- One in 500 New Jerseyans have died from COVID-19 since pandemic began, according to an NJ Advance Media analysis of data. If New Jersey were a country, it would have the highest coronavirus per capita death toll in the world, though it is weathering the latest wave of COVID-19 infections better than other states.
- Pennsylvania’s Department of Corrections defied federal guidelines and a doctor’s order last week, demanding that an officer who tested positive for COVID-19 come back to work at a prison struggling to contain the spread.
- Chris Sununu, the Republican governor of New Hampshire, lashed out at members of his own party for refusing to wear masks after state House Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19. “For those who are just out there doing the opposite just to make some ridiculous political point, it is horribly wrong,” Sununu said. “Please use your heads. Don’t act like a bunch of children, frankly.”
- “The state of Indiana is on fire,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said last week, ordering hospitals to delay elective surgeries beginning Wednesday as COVID-19 cases overwhelm the state’s health care system.