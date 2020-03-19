The NBA's mandated shutdowns are about to begin.
The league informed teams via a memo Thursday that training facilities will be closed to players and staff members Friday because of the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.
This move had been expected, as Americans are encouraged to remain home as part of social distancing in efforts to contain the coronavirus. The NBA had allowed players to use team facilities for individual on- or off-court workouts and for medical treatment and rehab. Thursday’s memo also prohibits players from traveling outside the United States.
Coronavirus cases have topped 221,400 with 8,900 deaths. The majority of those cases have come in China and Italy. There have been around 9,400 confirmed cases and 150 deaths in the United States.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced March 12 that league play would be suspended for at least 30 days. However, the NBA may not resume play until June at the earliest.
On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that expect 50 or more people throughout the United States.
At least seven NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz tested positive last week. The Detroit Pistons announced Saturday that forward Christian Wood tested positive. The Brooklyn Nets said Tuesday that four of their players tested positive. Sidelined Nets standout Kevin Durant told The Athletic that he tested positive.
The Sixers players, according to multiple sources, took the test Monday.
Silver announced that eight full teams and several players on other teams with symptoms were tested for the coronavirus.
The Sixers have a 39-26 record and are sixth in the Eastern Conference. They would have 17 games remaining if the NBA opts to continue with a full 82-game regular season.