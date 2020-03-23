The country has weathered severe crises before and has not had to delay elections. Yes, the 9/11 attacks — which occurred on New York’s 2001 primary election day — did cause that election to be postponed, but just for a couple weeks. In a presidential year like 2020, our primary date is moved up three weeks. In other years we would have voted on the third Tuesday in May, which this year is May 19. So if the Governor and the Legislature do decide to postpone the primary, perhaps it could be moved to that date.