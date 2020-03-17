The 102nd PGA Championship, scheduled to begin May 14 at Harding Park Golf Club in San Francisco, was postponed Tuesday. It is the second of golf’s 2020 major championships to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The PGA of America said it hoped to reschedule the tournament at some point this summer.
The PGA joined the Masters on the sidelines. Augusta National officials announced the postponement Friday of the Masters, hoping to reschedule the tournament later this year.
PGA of America chief executive officer Seth Waugh called the postponement “a reflection of a thoughtful process.”
“Throughout our evaluation process, we have been committed to following the guidance of public health authorities and, given the coronavirus shelter-in-place order in effect in San Francisco, postponement is the best decision for all involved,” Waugh said.
Waugh added that he had been speaking with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan “and our partners and friends on the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works well for all. We are all very hopeful for a great outcome.”
He said the organization also will work with San Francisco mayor London Breed and her team with the goal of having the PGA contested at Harding Park “at a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so.”