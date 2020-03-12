The NFL is not in season, but the Eagles are taking action and closing their facilities beginning Friday, owner Jeffrey Lurie announced in a statement.
“We have been closely monitoring developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and taking actions recommended by the CDC, state and local health departments, our Chief Medical Officer and others,” the statement read. “In accordance with that guidance, and with the health and safety of our communities as a priority, the NovaCare Complex and Lincoln Financial Field will be closing.”
Eagles staffers, with limited exceptions, have been instructed to work from home. The team has also grounded all of its scouts from travel, a source said. The Eagles had already decided to restrict the attendance of their coaches at college pro days in preparation for the April draft.
Most colleges, including Penn State, have begun to cancel their pro days.
The NFL announced Thursday that its annual league meeting, scheduled for March 29 to April 1 in West Palm Beach, Fla., was canceled and that voting for playing rules and other bylaws would take place at the spring meetings in May.
The league has said that free agency will still start Wednesday at 4 p.m. The “legal tampering” period will open Monday at noon. The NFL has yet to make a decision on the draft, which is set for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
“We are continuing our preparations for the 2020 season, including free agency and the draft, and will monitor developments as more information becomes available," the Eagles said in their statement. "The health and safety of our community, players, employees and fans will remain paramount as we continue to make decisions over the coming days and weeks.”
The Eagles aren’t scheduled to begin spring workouts until April 20, but NFL teams with new coaches are permitted to meet as early as April 6. The NFL has yet to announce a delay. The professional sports leagues in America that are in-season have officially suspended their seasons over the last 24 hours.