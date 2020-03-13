CLEARWATER, Fla. — Nick Pivetta and Cole Irvin left Spectrum Field on Friday morning with baseballs stuffed into their mitts. Deolis Guerra and Reggie McClain carried equipment bags over their shoulders. Vince Velasquez rode to his car on a skateboard. And third-base coach Dusty Wathan carried a fishing rod.
“See you Sunday,” hitting coach Joe Dillon told a security guard. “Maybe.”
The Phillies left their complex Friday unsure of what lies ahead after remaining spring-training games were canceled on Thursday and the regular season was delayed for at least two weeks.
General manager Matt Klentak held a clubhouse meeting with players, coaches and staff, but details were slim as baseball is still trying to formulate a plan. Major League Baseball and the players’ union are working on an agreement for how spring training will proceed.
The Phillies were instructed to leave for two days before returning Monday. By then, they hope to have a better grasp on the situation. None of the players or coaches is leaving Florida, at least not yet. Some will pass the time playing catch. Others will catch up on sleep. And some will cast a rod.
“I think it’s going to be in a constant state of flux until we see what the trend is with this COVID-19,” pitching coach Bryan Price said.
Opening day was scheduled for March 26, but there’s no indication yet if the delay will be two weeks or two months. The longer delay, the more challenging it will be for pitchers to stay crisp for the season. Phillies starters were beginning to pitch deeper into Grapefruit League games and were getting closer to reaching the 100-pitch threshold in their starts, a sign that they were ready for the regular season.
Now, they have to pause their work. Too much throwing, and they run the risk of burning out before the season begins. Too little, and they could lose the strength they built this spring. The pitchers were told to do what they needed to do on Friday and Saturday, but that work will have to happen away from the facility.
“If they want to take a couple days off, they can,” Price said. “The guys that are healthy are in a good spot. The guys who are doing recovery work will come in and do recovery work, continue their rehab stuff. But taking a couple days will not take any of these guys backwards. If they went two days without picking up a baseball, it’s not going to discontinue their progress towards the goal of being ready for opening day, whenever that day is.”
The team’s complex was closed Friday morning to fans, who gather each morning on the backfields of the Carpenter Complex for a close view of the players as they prepare for the season. Those fields were empty Friday.
The team’s store was open, and the ticket office issued refunds for canceled games. The Phillies had home games scheduled for Friday and Sunday. Fans lingered outside the locked gates, peeking through for a glimpse of the ballpark around which they might have planned their vacation.
Mark and Catherine Kutteroff and Jeff and Colleen Clauson — two couples from Stroudsburg, Pa. — were flying to Florida on Thursday when spring training was canceled, learning of MLB’s decision once their plane landed in Tampa. This weekend, leading into Tuesday’s St. Patrick’s Day game, was expected to be the busiest travel weekend for Phillies fans as they flocked to the resort town on the Gulf of Mexico. They, just like the players, have to find something else to do besides baseball.
“This was a bucket-list trip,” Colleen Clauson said.
Before canceling spring-training games, Major League Baseball instructed players to not sign autographs for fans and closed the clubhouse to media members as means to prevent the spread of the virus. But as other leagues started to suspend games, it became apparent that the start of the baseball season was at risk. A day after canceling the rest of spring training, it’s still unclear when the season will begin.
“We’re all just kind of waiting,” bench coach Rob Thomson said. “A lot of people have done a lot of work getting prepared and then ramping into the last couple of weeks of spring training getting ready for the season, so now you’ve got to back down and not start over but you just have to monitor the workload so they’re not doing too much. Now we have to revamp it because we have two more weeks of spring training essentially."
The Phillies gathered here in early February after spending the winter working at home, all while their sights were set on March 26. Practices could resume Monday in Clearwater with workouts resembling the ones they conducted a month earlier.
But the Phillies knew when they left Friday that they could soon be working on the fields without a starting date to target.
“It’s inconvenient, but we’re just dealing with a serious issue here,” Price said. “Let’s put everything else aside and say we’re just talking about baseball — it’s imperfect but not something that we can’t work our way through. Right now, we don’t really have a true opening day and until then, we have no idea if there’s going to be significant breaks between now and the first day of the season or if we can actually start to target an exact date. Once we know an exact date, we’ll talk more accurately about the challenges that await us.”