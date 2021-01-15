To encourage visitors to practice social distancing and other important COVID-19-related safety measures, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University uses humor. Cute, eye-catching placards throughout the museum are attention-grabbing reminders to keep patrons safe. Often, the signs bring a smile in an otherwise stressful situation.
“We try to have a little humor where we can in our signage,” Stephanie Gleit, the museum’s senior graphic designer, said of the campaign rolled out in July. “Considering this pretty scary time, I wanted the signs to be friendly to our visitors who range in age from 1 to 90-something.”
Using the animals they have in the building — moose, bears and llamas, to name a few — Gleit created witty phrases to remind visitors to keep six feet apart and to ask employees to “hum but not speak” in elevators. One of her personal favorites is a sign declaring, “Welcome Back to the Mooseum” — complete with a masked moose. The Academy reopened to the public Jan. 8.
Throughout the Philadelphia region and beyond, businesses and communities have found creative reminders to follow pandemic safety measures. From South Street sidewalks reminding folks to “Be smart, Stay 6-feet Apart,” to the Princeton University campus employing its mascot in its plea to keep “one tiger apart” from others, the signs have become a fixture during the pandemic.
That’s especially important with fewer staff at many businesses to offer safety reminders. People are looking for some guidance, Gleit said. When there isn’t a person available to talk to, a sign is a helpful reminder.
“I hope these signs help people think of the greater good when they are keeping in line with all the COVID rules so we can get through this quickly,” she said.
Inquirer staff photographer Tom Gralish has taken many images with his iPhone of creative social distancing signs throughout the pandemic. A collection of Gralish’s signs can be viewed in the gallery below.
Girard College, a private Philadelphia boarding school for grades one through 12, will unveil student-designed social-distancing floor placards at Monday’s community COVID-19 testing event to commemorate the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service. The free testing, provided by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
Students were challenged to create innovative signs, with five winners getting prime floor space at the school. Copies of the vinyl signs will also be shared with other community organizations.
Unlike in past years, when students worked together on a mural, this year they needed to find a virtual way to inspire engagement.
“We created an art contest that allowed every student at Girard College to participate virtually,” said Corin Wilson, project manager with the Community Murals Department at Mural Arts Philadelphia. “It would also give kids an opportunity to do something that’s both helpful about spreading a health and safety message, but also can inspire them while they are so far away from one another.”
The goal was to create signs that are beautiful, inspiring and informative, she said. The students’ imagination led to cartoon aliens, ballerinas and even interpretations of a COVID-19 cell giving safety advice.
“Philadelphia is the host of the biggest MLK Day of Service in the country and Mural Arts has been proud to partner with Global Citizen annually on different art and activism projects at Girard College,” Wilson said. “This was a great hands-on way to keep as many of those students as possible involved and connected to their city.”