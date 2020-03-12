The PIAA has announced the suspension of the boys’ and girls’ basketball state tournaments for at least two weeks as a precautionary measure because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The organization, which oversees high school sports in Pennsylvania, also said the state boys’ and girls’ Class 2A swimming and diving championships would be suspended for at least two weeks.
“PIAA, by enforcing a two-week hiatus from our basketball and AA swimming and diving championships, believes this action will allow schools time to perform self-assessments and make decisions to promote optimal heath conditions in their communities,” the PIAA said in a statement.
PIAA executive director Robert Lombardi said in the statement, “The Board of Directors are committed to promoting an environment of healthy athletic competition that is consistent with current health department and the Center for Disease Control guidelines.”
The PIAA sports medicine committee will meet this week for further discussions, the organization said.
The Class 3A swimming and diving championships are expected to finish Thursday at Bucknell University with “limited spectators,” the PIAA said.
If and when the tournaments resume, the PIAA said modifications would include limiting team and spectator parties, healthy re-certification by authorized medical professionals, and changes to game-day procedures.
The PIAA said additional direction will be provided to schools in the coming days.
The state tournaments in six classes have reached the quarterfinal round, meaning there are eight teams remaining in each of the fields. The quarterfinals were supposed to be held his weekend, with the semifinals early next week and the state finals set for March 19-21 in the Giant Center in Hershey.
The news no doubt was disappointing for teams with their sights set on winning state titles, especially programs such as the Methacton and West Chester East boys’ teams, which never have won state crowns.
Several area teams have advanced to the quarterfinals, with several intriguing matchups that were scheduled for this weekend. That included Methacton vs. Roman Catholic in a widely anticipated battle as well as Chester vs. Reading in the Class 6A boys’ tournament.
“We will continue our journey and keep working to get better," Roman Catholic coach Matt Griffin said via text. “These things are out of our control, we will stay positive and embrace the opportunity to get better.”
Two other local boys’ teams, Cheltenham and Lower Merion, also are still alive in the Class 6 field, as their second-round games have yet to be played.
In Class 5A, West Chester East was scheduled to play Ches-Mont League rival Unionville, Archbishop Wood was scheduled to play Dallas, and Archbishop Ryan was scheduled to play Muhlenberg.
In Class 4A, Bonner-Prendergast was scheduled to play Bishop McDevitt of Harrisburg, while Pope John Paul II was set to meet Tamaqua. In addition, three-time reigning champion Imhotep Charter was scheduled to play Lancaster Catholic.
In Class 3A, Neumann Goretti was to meet Loyalsock Township and the High School of the Future was set to play Trinity.
In Class 2A, reigning state champion Math, Civics & Sciences was scheduled to meet Dock Mennonite, while Constitutuon was supposed to play North Star.
And in Class 1A, reigning state champion Sankofa Freedom was to play Nativity BVM and Chester Charter was to play Southern Fulton.
Among the local girls’ teams that are still alive in their respective state tournaments are Cardinal O’Hara and Plymouth Whitemarsh in Class 6A; Villa Maria, Archbishop Carroll, and Archbishop Wood in 5A; Bonner-Prendergast in 4A; West Catholic and Imhotep Charter in 3A; and Jenkintown in 1A.