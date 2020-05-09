Nurses at the Gardens at West Shore in Cumberland County told Spotlight PA they are testing positive for the coronavirus and being told to “take Tylenol and come back.” They were instructed not to test residents with symptoms of the virus, they said, and were forbidden from telling families and other residents about cases. Sick residents that had been moved to a separate area were later moved back among the general population. And nurses said they are reusing each other’s protective gear, and often wear the same gowns between caring for well and sick residents.