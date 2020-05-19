The plan, however, does not cover all residents in all homes, and unlike those being implemented in neighboring states, it is not mandatory. Maryland was among the first states to mandate testing for nursing homes in late April, though logistical challenges have slowed the process. West Virginia completed testing all nursing homes in early May, using public health officials and the National Guard. New Jersey has set a deadline of next Tuesday for facilities to test all residents and staff, and in New York, nursing homes that don’t comply with universal testing could face fines and loss of licensure.