Though the team has not worked in-person due to social distancing guidelines, its members were on calls with facilities every weeknight for the month of April, and have since moved to following up with facilities and answering their questions three nights per week. Osevala said one of the most significant parts of her team’s work is helping facilities apply broad guidance and interpret what it means. Since many facilities do not have their own medical director, the program played an important role, she said.