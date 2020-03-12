The Temple football team has canceled its Cherry and White Fan Fest, scheduled for April 4, because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Under second-year coach Rod Carey, the Owls haven’t held a spring football game, but the Fan Fest served as that, the culmination of the spring season. It was an open practice, where fans could come out and see the team.
In addition, spring practice and all other sports in non-championship seasons have been suspended for at least the next two weeks.
The NCAA allows a total of 15 spring practice dates for football, including the spring game, or in Temple’s case, the Fan Fest. The Owls have had two spring practices, Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is of paramount concern and we will continue to monitor the situation and take additional actions if warranted,” the university said in a statement.
Temple is continuing to field its seven spring sports, but will limit attendance at all athletic contests to essential personnel and immediate family members of the student-athletes.
The school had earlier announced a decision to move courses online effective March 16.
Temple’s football program is coming off an 8-5 season, which ended with a 55-13 loss to North Carolina in the Military Bowl. It was the fifth consecutive bowl appearance for the Owls.