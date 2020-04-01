Zoom, a platform originally designed for business use, has been pressed into service as a social media platform, as millions of people social isolating at home have sought new forms of face-to-face communication. And we’re hungry for that right now. According to a study by App Annie, during the week of March 14 to March 21, Zoom and other business conferencing apps were downloaded 62 million times, a 90% increase over the same period last year.