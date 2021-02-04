What we also now know is that COVID-19 can lead to an exacerbation of already-existing heart disease. During illness, the heart beats stronger and faster in order to keep up with the demands of the body. As you can imagine, if the heart has already been weakened by a heart attack or other damage from long-standing high blood pressure, for instance, then the heart is less able to handle those stressors. By that, I mean the stressors of infection and inflammation due to COVID-19. So you end up with a vicious cycle — the heart needing to work better, but unable to do so.