Beat your midday work slump with this energizing workout

Could your workday use an energy boost? Sitting for prolonged hours at a desk disrupts the flow of nutrient-rich blood to the brain, which hurts cognitive function. You may be tempted to reach for a cup of coffee for a quick energy fix, but getting up and moving around is a better natural remedy.

Sprinkling little bursts of movement throughout your day can greatly improve circulation, energy, creativity, productivity, and mental stamina, and reduce work-related stresses. The following 10-minute workday workout is body weight-based and can be done at your desk — though if you can take a few minutes to walk around or climb stairs, do it. For best results, practice several times each day.

Desk push-ups

Position your hands shoulder-width apart on the edge of your desk and assume a plank pose where your spine is straight, gaze is slightly forward, and weight is distributed between your hands and balls of your feet. Slowly lower down until your chest hovers over the desk, then push through your hands to lift back to the starting stance. Repeat 10 times.

Chair squats

Sit toward the edge of your seat with your legs parallel and hip-width apart. Only using your legs for momentum, push through your heels to stand and squeeze your glutes. Slowly lower back down. Repeat 15 times.

Jumping jacks

Briskly pump your arms and legs in and out for 20 counts.

Leg extensions