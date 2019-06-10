Having food in your belly puts you at high risk for anesthesia complications, such as vomiting and aspiration, if we find you need an immediate operation. Additionally, there are many medical conditions, such as bowel obstructions and high blood sugar levels, that can be made worse by eating and drinking. That’s why you may be asked to refrain from eating or even drinking anything until your medical workup is complete. This may take up to six hours, or longer, on a busy day. If you have a medical condition that requires you to eat, however, please let a staff member know.