Absorbed as I was in Jake Gyllenhaal’s solo performance of A Life, his character Abe’s alternate ruminations over his pregnant wife and dying father have had me pondering my own choices. I think about all of the effort my wife and I put into preparing for the birth of our son — choosing names, childbirth classes, room décor, stockpiling diapers, researching strollers and breast pumps, planning child care. Then I compare that with what little we’ve invested in planning for our or our parents’ eventual deaths. Birth is wonderful and exciting, and death is mournful and sad. Yet in A Life, the playwright reminds us that both can happen around the same time, and denying the certainty of death may leave us so emotionally shattered, we are ill-equipped to love and nurture a new life, never mind caring for others who depend on us.