To understand epigenetics, let’s look at identical twins. They come from one single initial embryo that is then divided, so the DNA is absolutely the same in two identical twins. At birth, they are virtually identical. But as they age, things change. They begin to look different. They may age differently. They may die of different diseases. That’s where the environment comes in: what you eat, how much you sleep, what toxins you are exposed to, how much you exercise, all sorts of things. These things also affect what parts of our DNA and genome are turned on or off. Without getting into any mechanisms, the basic overarching idea of epigenetics is that the environment has a big impact on our development, on disease, on aging.